Can taste help people eat less? Experts explain why satisfaction may be the missing ingredient in healthy diets

For many people, sticking to a healthy diet isn’t just about willpower, it’s about whether the food feels satisfying. While low-sodium diets are often recommended to reduce the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease, many people struggle to maintain them over the long term.

Experts say satisfaction is key to long-term success in healthy eating.(Freepik)

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According to Dr Anuja Agarwala, former Dietitian at AIIMS and Vice President of the Indian Dietetic Association, satiety goes beyond simply feeling physically full. (Also read: Why is kidney cancer often detected late? Oncologist shares early warning symptoms, risk factors and treatment options )

Importance of taste in maintaining healthy diets

She shares with HT Lifestyle, “When we talk about eating behaviour, satiety is about much more than just physical fullness, it is also about emotional and sensory satisfaction. People don’t choose food based on nutrition alone; they return to meals that feel comforting, enjoyable and complete. This is one of the biggest reasons low-sodium diets often fail. Even when people understand the health risks associated with excess sodium, sustaining dietary change becomes difficult if food starts to feel bland or less satisfying,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Agarwala explained that taste is deeply embedded in everyday food choices, particularly in India, where food is closely tied to culture, tradition and memory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Agarwala explained that taste is deeply embedded in everyday food choices, particularly in India, where food is closely tied to culture, tradition and memory. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In India especially, taste is deeply connected to culture, habit and memory, making satisfaction a key driver of long-term adherence. The real opportunity lies in shifting the conversation from simply reducing salt to rebuilding taste intelligently. This can be achieved through thoughtful taste design, ingredient combinations, cooking techniques, and taste enhancers such as umami-rich ingredients. The goal is to ensure healthier meals remain deeply satisfying, making it easier for people to adopt and sustain better dietary habits,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In India especially, taste is deeply connected to culture, habit and memory, making satisfaction a key driver of long-term adherence. The real opportunity lies in shifting the conversation from simply reducing salt to rebuilding taste intelligently. This can be achieved through thoughtful taste design, ingredient combinations, cooking techniques, and taste enhancers such as umami-rich ingredients. The goal is to ensure healthier meals remain deeply satisfying, making it easier for people to adopt and sustain better dietary habits,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

Taste science, particularly umami, is key in public health nutrition, according to Dr. Rao. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} The science of taste and satiety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The science of taste and satiety {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Eram Rao, Professor of Food Technology at Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, University of Delhi, said taste plays a critical role in determining whether people are willing to maintain dietary changes.

“Taste is one of the strongest predictors of whether people will accept and sustain dietary changes, which is why taste science and food reformulation are becoming increasingly important in public health nutrition. The goal is not to take taste away, but to use science to build it back in smarter ways,” she shared with HT Lifestyle.

One area attracting growing attention is umami, often described as the fifth basic taste. “This is where amino science offers valuable insights. Umami, the fifth basic taste, driven by amino acids such as glutamate, plays a unique role in enhancing savouriness, depth and mouthfeel, making food feel richer and more satisfying,” Dr Rao explained.

Can flavour help reduce sodium

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According to Dr Rao, a variety of ingredients and culinary techniques can help maintain flavour while lowering sodium content.

“Umami-rich ingredients and taste-enhancing techniques such as tomatoes, mushrooms, aged cheeses, fermented foods, and seasonings like MSG, herbs, spices, and condiments such as pepper, cumin, and curry leaves, can help retain taste even when sodium is reduced, allowing nutritious foods to remain appealing without compromising taste. Additionally, naturally occurring acidulants such as tartaric acid and citric acid can enhance the palatability of food containing less sodium,” she said.

Research conducted in India has also demonstrated the potential of taste science in reducing sodium intake. “Research by CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) shows that optimised salt–MSG combinations in common Indian foods can reduce sodium by about 22–32% while maintaining taste and acceptability,” Dr Rao noted.

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Dietary adherence hinges on balancing health with satisfying flavors, according to experts. (Unsplash)

Health and enjoyment can coexist

The experts agree that successful dietary changes are more likely when health and enjoyment go hand in hand.

“Ultimately, meaningful dietary change happens when health and enjoyment work together, because people are far more likely to embrace healthier choices when the eating experience still feels satisfying,” Dr Rao concluded.

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As nutrition science evolves, the focus is increasingly shifting from restriction to satisfaction. Rather than asking people to give up flavour, experts believe healthier eating habits can be encouraged by making nutritious foods just as enjoyable as they are good for us.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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