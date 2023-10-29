Can you work 70 hours a week safely like Narayana Murthy’s suggested? Heart and mental health experts share insights
Heart and mental health professionals analyse fitness implications of extended work hours amid Narayana Murthy's suggestion of 70 hours work week
Sparking a huge debate online and leaving the netizens divided, IT billionaire and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy recently remarked on the work culture in India and said that if India is to match up its better-developed peers in the world like China, Japan and Germany, the youth must consider working 70 hours a week. In an interaction with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’, Murthy said, “India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading, I don't know the truth of it, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week.”
He added, “This is exactly what the Germans and Japanese did after the Second World War...they made sure that every German worked extra hours for a certain number of years.” In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “As a cardiologist, I find Murthy's comment on the 70-day work week thought-provoking. Undoubtedly there are certain demanding fields/careers and the commitment of professionals to deliver their best is commendable. Most busiest of us work 12 to 14 hours a day. However, it's crucial to strike a balance between dedication to our profession and the well-being of our own selves.”
The heart expert highlighted, “If you work in the field of your passion then working excessively long hours, such as a 70-hour work week, is not that stressful but if you are working in stressful environments can lead to burnout. In my opinion, we should focus on optimizing work hours, improving productivity and providing support systems to prevent burnout and ensure that both skilled and unskilled professionals can continue to deliver the best results in their respective fields. It's about how well you utilise most productive years in your life. It’s a choice.”
Shilpi Saraswat, Clinical - Psychologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, revealed, “Nowadays in our OPD, young people age range 25-48 are getting referred from different departments due to underlying stress, anxiety and mental health problems. When we encounter the details about the work-life imbalance, lack of boundaries and long working hours without any break impact major health concerns. The spikes in blood pressure due to anxiety, stress is very common, many are asymptomatic as well and struggling with cardiovascular issues at very early stage.”
She pointed out, “Commonly they have more anxiety problems and lack of skills to deal with bad stress. Most common disorders are GAD (generalised anxiety disorder), illness anxiety disorder, panic disorder, phobias etc. Long working hours put pressure and impacts quality of work and increase absenteeism at workplace which leads another issues for organisations as well as employees. The health concern are definitely raising due to stress which is increased due to long work hours poor support facilities and no worklife balance. It interference at family and social life as well.”
The mental health expert suggested the following precautions—
- Taking short break b/w work
- Mindfulness relaxation
- Stress management techniques
- Increased workplace flexibility
- Set boundaries at workplace
- Enhance time management skills
- Be acknowledged of your feelings
- Physically active
- Healthy diet
- Healthy social support
- Setting priorities for health
- Don’t afraid of unplug
- Start seeking help for mental health for improving yourself not your problem.
- Explore your me time
- Follow simple basic routine
- Set realistic short term goals.