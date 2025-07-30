Can your DIY hair treatment affect your heart? Hair transplant surgeon shares surprising link

Often, we experiment with hair dyes and herbal treatments on hair at home without expert supervision. But did you know that it can affect your health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgeon, and medical director of DHI India explained that DIY hair treatments can have severe effects on heart health. while some DIY hair treatments ensure attractive results, there is always a risk of triggering allergies, irritation and other consequences. Also read | Hair fall solutions: Doctors explain why it is happening and what you can do about it DIY hair treatments can affect your health.(Freepik)

Here’s how DIY hair treatments can affect your health:

1. Hair dye:

The most common and harmful DIY used is a hair dye. A patch test and reading the instructions and ingredients carefully before application is always recommended. Allergic reactions, skin irritation, skin cancer, etc. are common complications of hair dyes. It is essential to opt for good quality dyes and always do it under supervision.

2. Permanent hair straightening:

Fumes generated during these treatments can cause respiratory problems. Also, overheating can cause hair damage and sometimes, burns.

3. Packaged oils:

Oils like coconut and almond oil are popular for haircare but may cause allergy or react with other solutions used on your hair in some individuals. Also read | Struggling with hair fall? Experts share how gut and mental health play a bigger role than you think

Hair dyes can lead to skin irritation and allergy.(Unsplash)

4. Herbal Supplements:

Some herbal supplements, although considered safe, can sometimes affect heart rhythm, increase blood pressure and interact with blood thinners.

5. Long term vitamin intake:

Long term multivitamins can lead to heart problems. Always consult a healthcare practitioner.

6. Aromatherapy:

Aromatherapy can lead to respiratory discomfort. it can also alter heart rate and trigger allergic reactions.

Dr Viral Desai explained that before applying medicine or solutions, it is essential to prioritise caution and be sure of the side effects it can lead to. research and consultation with a medical practitioner is always advised to stay safe, especially before practising such DIY treatments. Also read | 5 effective tips for Indian women to reduce hair fall immediately

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.