As the monsoon rains sweep across the country, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, they also usher in a host of challenges, particularly for those battling cancer. While the monsoon season is often associated with rejuvenation and freshness, for cancer patients, it can be a time of increased vulnerability and complications. Cancer care in monsoon: Hygiene, nutrition, mental health tips and precautions in rainy season (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manish Sharma, Senior Medical Oncologist at Fortis Hospital in Noida and Medical Oncologist at Cancer Care Clinic in Faridabad, explored the unique hurdles faced by cancer patients during the monsoon and offered practical tips to navigate these monsoon months -

Increased Risk of Infections

The monsoon season is notorious for its surge in infections. From respiratory illnesses to waterborne diseases, the damp and humid conditions create a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. For cancer patients, whose immune systems are often compromised due to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, this heightened risk can be particularly concerning. It’s crucial for patients to take extra precautions, such as avoiding crowded places, ensuring proper hand hygiene and drinking only purified water.

Access to Healthcare

Heavy rains and flooding can disrupt transportation, making it difficult for patients to reach hospitals for their scheduled treatments and check-ups. Road closures and traffic jams are common, potentially causing delays in critical medical care. Patients and their families are advised to plan their travel carefully, keeping abreast of weather forecasts and allowing extra time for journeys to medical facilities. In cases of severe weather, telemedicine consultations can provide a valuable alternative, ensuring continuous medical support without the need for travel.

Maintaining Nutrition and Exercise

The monsoon can also impact dietary habits and physical activity, both of which are vital for cancer patients. The availability of fresh produce may be limited, and the temptation to indulge in fried and spicy monsoon delicacies can disrupt a balanced diet. It’s important to prioritise nutritious, home-cooked meals and stay hydrated with clean, boiled water. Exercise routines may need to be adapted to indoor activities, such as Yoga or light aerobics, to maintain physical health and boost immunity.

Mental health considerations

The gloomy weather can take a toll on mental health, exacerbating feelings of anxiety and depression that many cancer patients already face. Engaging in hobbies, staying connected with loved ones through virtual means, and practicing mindfulness techniques can help combat the monsoon blues.

While the monsoon season brings its share of challenges, with careful planning and precaution, cancer patients can navigate these months safely. By staying vigilant about hygiene, ensuring access to medical care, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and paying attention to mental well-being, they can continue their fight against cancer even amidst the rains.