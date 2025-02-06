Menu Explore
Can't solve a problem? Study suggests taking a nap for that light-bulb moment

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Adrija Dey
Feb 06, 2025 05:57 PM IST

Study says to take a nap when you hit a dead end and can't seem to solve a problem. You'll wake up with your answer. 

Solving a complex problem can feel like repeatedly hitting an invisible barrier. It’s frustrating because the answer seems within reach, yet the dots just won’t connect. But perhaps the solution lies in taking a step back, and simply… napping!

Napping improves brain's problem-solving skills.(Shutterstock)
Napping improves brain's problem-solving skills.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal of Journal of Sleep Research uncovered how sleep improves problem-solving skills. REM (Rapid eye movement) phase of sleep is responsible for the positive change.

The researchers found in their study that those participants who took brief naps were able to solve complex problems more efficiently, in contrast to those who didn't take any naps. Let's see how this works.

How naps help in problem-solving

After a good nap, brain is able to connect dots better. (Shutterstock)
After a good nap, brain is able to connect dots better. (Shutterstock)

The study focused on analogical problem-solving. It basically involves solving a new problem with the help of knowledge from a similar problem one has encountered before and solved. People are already aware of the solution as in a different situation, they have already dealt with it. But sometimes, the research elaborated that the conscious mind focuses too much on surface-level details rather than seeing the underlying patterns.

This is where REM sleep comes in. REM (Rapid eye movement) is the sleep phase that has the most vivid dreams. This is also the sleep phase when the brain is most active, so in a way, it tries to reorganize and connect the existing information.

So when you wake up from your nap, it feels more refreshing and you get the light bulb ‘aha moment,' seeing the problem with a new perspective.

Not based on memory

Now, it might seem obvious that memory plays a role in this; people with better memory would be more likely to recall the previous solutions and apply them. But, this was not the case in the study. In the experiment, 58 participants aged 18 to 29 were divided into two groups: the awake group and the nap group.

In the beginning, they were all given 8 problems to solve (source problems.) They had 3 minutes to solve each. After the problems were solved, they were shown the correct solution to help them remember it.

For the second set, they were again given a new set of 8 problems (target problems.) These are similar to the source problems but are also different on the surface. The group who took a nap (2 hours) solved more of these target problems than the other group.

The difference isn't which group has better memory, it's rest. After a nap, the brain was able to connect the dots and understand the similarities. With the reorganisation of information in REM sleep, the brain connected these dots better to solve the problems.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

