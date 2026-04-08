Capable women who feel guilty for taking break? Psychotherapist warns why ‘high functioning script’ traps them in hustle

Strong, capable women are looked up to, shaped into the glass-ceiling breakers and trailblazers of tomorrow, inspiring pride and representation regarding what women can achieve. But in celebrating this, there's an oversight quietly lurking beneath the hustle.



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Sometimes, capability and work value become closely tied to who you are, instead of remaining what you do. It may seem similar to burnout, but it is something more nuanced and complicated. There exists a kind of ‘script’ that showcases a behavioural pattern in women, where slowing down can trigger discomfort or even guilt. They cannot say no without feeling guilty.

This pattern is called the ‘high-functioning woman script.’

We asked psychotherapist Ragini Rao, co-founder of InfinumGrowth, to explain what a high-functioning woman script is and why and how it needs to be unlearned for improved personal growth.

What is a high-functioning script in women? When competence transitions from being a skill to a part of identity, then self-worth gets adversely affected and is closely tied to productivity. This means that if they are productive, they view themselves as worthy; if not, then self-esteem plummets.

“In my work as a psychotherapist and trainer, I’m noticing a recurring pattern among many high-achieving women,” the psychotherapist noted, implying that this is alarmingly common.“ I call it ‘The High-Functioning Woman Script’, a learned role where competence becomes identity, rest carries guilt, and asking for support can feel like failure.”

It suggests how rest feels psychologically challenging, as it feels undeserved, reinforcing them to value working and serving as they are associated with them being ‘strong’ and ‘reliable’.

Ragini described this script as an unconscious life plan shaped by the messages and rewards we receive while growing up, with the High-functioning Woman Script being one such pattern. It also highlights how women are often praised for being ‘strong’ and ‘reliable’ without recognising the hidden strain beneath. Soon, this praise gets internalised, as a form of conditioning, shaping their personality, where being responsible and dependable turns into a lifelong behavioural ‘script’.