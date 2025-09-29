Cardiologist warns online gaming increases Gen Z's risk of heart disease, shares what to do immediately

World Heart Day 2025: By now, you may have heard of online games like Fortnite and Minecraft. Such games allow players to create avatars, customise characters, and showcase their creativity. While Gen Z gamers enjoy immersive gaming experiences, including multiplayer modes, competitive gameplay, and interactive storytelling, intense online gaming can raise their risk for high cholesterol, diabetes, and heart disease. Also read | World Heart Day 2025: Cardiologists decode Broken Heart Syndrome Gaming serves as a stress-relieving activity and a source of entertainment for Gen Z, but it can hamper heart health. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vanita Arora, senior consultant, cardiac electrophysiologist, and interventional cardiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Gen Z’s increasing involvement in gaming and e-sports means more time spent sitting, less time being physically active, and bigger risks for early heart problems, including heart attacks and strokes. Sedentary lifestyles, popular among today’s youth, are driving heart health worries at an earlier age, making this a vital public health topic.”

“Gen Z can enjoy gaming and e-sports, but balancing these with active, healthy habits is crucial to prevent an early heart epidemic. Starting small changes today will set the stage for healthier hearts tomorrow,” Dr Arora added.

Screen time's link to Gen Z's heart health

According to her, young people today spend several hours daily on screens – playing games, watching shows, or engaging with social media. While gaming and e-sports offer entertainment and social connections, Dr Arora warned that extended sitting slows blood circulation, increases fat buildup around organs, and raises blood pressure, all leading to earlier heart disease.

“According to Apollo’s Health of Nation report, recent screenings of over 3,100 people without symptoms revealed that nearly half (46 percent) had calcium deposits in their arteries, an early warning sign of heart disease. Among them, 25 percent had obstructive coronary artery disease needing treatment, and 2.5 percent of these were under 40 years old. This means even young adults, like many in Gen Z, can silently harbour serious heart risks without knowing it,” she said.

Dr Arora said that sitting for long periods weakens muscles, especially in the legs and core, and disrupts the normal functioning of the heart and blood vessels — this can increase venous pooling, reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently, and boost inflammation, adding up to faster damage to arteries. “Over time, these changes raise the risk for high cholesterol, diabetes, and eventually heart disease — even among teens and young adults who otherwise seem healthy,” she added.

Energy drinks are popular in gaming communities, but using them too often, combined with sleep deprivation, can further raise the likelihood of sudden heart events. (Unsplash)

Risk of emotional stress and sleep problems

Intense gaming can also trigger emotional stress, causing spikes in heart rate and blood pressure. Dr Arora said, “Competitive play and the desire to achieve higher ranks may lead to chronic stress, sleep problems, and even unhealthy eating, factors linked to early heart risks. Energy drinks are popular in gaming communities, but using them too often, combined with sleep deprivation, can further raise the likelihood of sudden heart events.”

Obesity and unhealthy diet

Dr Arora added that many gaming marathons involve high-calorie snacks and sugary drinks, which contribute to weight gain and abdominal obesity. “Abdominal fat is particularly dangerous for heart health, and its presence increases the chance of high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels, both major risk factors for cardiac problems in youth,” she said.

Not always healthy competition

Although e-sports are sometimes viewed as 'active competition', Dr Arora explained that most events require athletes to train for hours seated, focusing more on finger and eye movements rather than whole-body fitness. “Even professional gamers, some still in their twenties, have reported health issues like diabetes, hypertension, and muscle aches due to poor diet and inactivity,” she shared.

Warning signs

Dr Arora said, “Symptoms such as chest pain, palpitations, fainting during or after gaming, trouble sleeping, and frequent headaches should never be ignored, because they may signal underlying heart problems. Early heart disease can develop in those with a family history, high stress, or habits like smoking/vaping, poor diet, or low physical activity.”

What can Gen Z do to prevent heart issues? Here is what Dr Arora suggested:

⦿ Limit daily screen time, aiming for regular breaks and movement every hour.

⦿ Choose physical activities like walking, cycling, dancing, or sports at least 30 minutes most days.

⦿ Opt for balanced meals and snacks with fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins rather than sugary, salty foods.

⦿ Manage stress by connecting offline, practicing mindfulness, or talking to trusted friends or adults.

⦿ Watch for unhealthy changes — weight gain, sleep disturbances, mood shifts — and seek health advice when needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.