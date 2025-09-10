Cardiologist warns you to stop using these 5 cooking oils, says they increase the risk of heart disease

When it comes to heart health, what you cook with matters more than you think. While some oils support a healthy heart, others can quietly do harm over time. According to Dr Amit Bhushan Sharma, Director and Unit Head, Cardiologist, Paras Health, certain widely used cooking oils can increase the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and chronic inflammation. These oils are either loaded with saturated or trans fats or are so heavily processed that they lose nutritional value and gain harmful compounds. Despite being common in kitchens, they could be contributing to obesity, clogged arteries, and high blood pressure levels. Unhealthy cooking oil can increase the risk of heart disease. (Adobe Stock)

Unhealthy cooking oils

Here are the some of the worst cooking oils that can cause harm to your heart health, increasing the risk of heart disease, according to the health expert:

1. Hydrogenated oils (vanaspati or dalda)

Often used in Indian households and commercial cooking, vanaspati (or dalda) is made by hydrogenating vegetable oil, a process that produces trans fats, which are known to be extremely harmful to heart health. According to the American Heart Association, trans fats increase LDL (bad cholesterol) and decrease HDL (good cholesterol), raising the risk of heart disease and stroke. Dr Bhushan strongly advises against using these oils in any form to Health Shots.

2. Palm oil

Palm oil is inexpensive and widely used in processed foods and frying, but it contains high levels of saturated fats, which can raise LDL cholesterol and contribute to atherosclerosis, the narrowing of arteries due to plaque buildup. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that palm oil consumption was linked to higher total cholesterol levels. Dr Bhushan warns that regular intake, especially of fried foods, can negatively impact cardiovascular health.

3. Refined vegetable oils

Oils like refined sunflower, soybean, and corn oil may seem healthy, but the refining process strips them of natural nutrients and introduces chemical residues and oxidized fats. These oils are also rich in omega-6 fatty acids, which, when consumed in excess, promote inflammation, a known factor in heart disease. Instead, choose cold-pressed or less processed versions of these oils in moderation.

4. Cottonseed oil

Often found in snack foods and fast foods, cottonseed oil is another refined oil high in saturated fat and omega-6 fatty acids. It also contains gossypol, a naturally occurring toxin in cotton plants, which may have adverse effects on health if not properly removed during processing. Its high amount of omega-6 compared to omega-3 can upset the balance of healthy fats in the body, which may harm heart health.

5. Coconut oil (when consumed in excess)

Though known as a one of the healthy oils in recent years, coconut oil is around 90 percent saturated fat, even higher than butter, as per Harvard Health. While small amounts may have benefits, excessive use can raise LDL cholesterol levels, especially when used in deep frying. Dr Bhushan notes that moderation is key, as regular excessive use can negate any potential advantages.

What should you use instead?

Use of mustard oil, groundnut oil, rice bran oil and certain types of olive oil in moderation should be okay, says Dr Bhushan. These oils are rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which can lower bad cholesterol and support heart health. Variety and balance are also crucial, no single oil is perfect, but rotating healthy options is the best way to protect your heart.