Celebrity dietitian Simrat Kathuria reveals why a 10-minute walk after every meal could be the easiest health habit

While fitness is all about tough exercises, complex routines, and extreme cardio, no one talks about one of the most basic healthy habits- walking for 10 minutes after eating. This simple routine requires no equipment and can be adapted to fit into virtually any routine, but it does have a number of metabolic, digestive, and general well-being advantages. Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietitian and nutrition consultant, reveals why you should walk for 10 minutes instead of sitting down.

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Balancing blood sugar

Simrat highlighted that it may be more obvious that you are aware of the benefits of a walk after eating: lowering blood sugar. A regular increase in blood glucose levels occurs after meals. “The muscles will consume glucose instead of storing it in the blood, lowering the blood-sugar spike following a meal, by walking approximately 30 minutes,” added Simrat. This is particularly useful for those who are at risk of developing diabetes (aka prediabetes) as well as those with type 2 diabetes, but even healthy people can feel more energised and have a more stable blood sugar level throughout the day.

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A regular increase in blood glucose levels occurs after meals.

Supports healthy digestion

{{^usCountry}} Besides, a leisurely stroll helps to ensure the proper activities in the digestive system. “Light exercise during a meal helps food pass through the stomach and the intestines faster, which means that the meal will not give them flatulence, heaviness, or bloating,” said Simrat. In place of vigorous exercise, which would create tension in the body and thus not process the food, a slow walk allows the food to be processed as the body should go through the exercise. Great for your heart health and weight management {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, a leisurely stroll helps to ensure the proper activities in the digestive system. “Light exercise during a meal helps food pass through the stomach and the intestines faster, which means that the meal will not give them flatulence, heaviness, or bloating,” said Simrat. In place of vigorous exercise, which would create tension in the body and thus not process the food, a slow walk allows the food to be processed as the body should go through the exercise. Great for your heart health and weight management {{/usCountry}}

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According to Simrat, walking is one of the low-intensity aerobic exercises that helps achieve good blood circulation and better cardiovascular health. It also assists in breaking long stints of sitting associated with various lifestyle diseases. Walking just 10 minutes at a time burns a few calories, but if walking 2-3 times a day is combined with a healthy diet, walking could help with overall physical activity and provide support in maintaining a healthy weight.

Walking is one of the low-intensity aerobic exercises that helps achieve a good blood circulation and better cardiovascular health.

Increases mood and activity in the day

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Not only does exercise help the body, but it can also positively help the mind and emotions as well, after a short walk after eating. Walks, especially when outdoors, reduce stress, refresh the mind, and bring about a positive mood. It's also one of the easiest ways to be active, and a great habit for those who struggle to fit in a long session of physical exercise

About Simrat Kathuria

Simrat Kathuria is a nutritionist and clinic director at Diet Mantra with 12 yrs of experience. She is a celebrity dietician and wellness coach who offers a holistic approach to health and wellness using evidence-based techniques focused on everyday diet and general lifestyle.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.