Chandipura virus behind Gujarat AES deaths: Watch out for these signs and symptoms amid health alert

Gujarat has reported a total of 127 cases of AES till Friday and of these, 39 of them have been confirmed positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV) while over the last month, at least 48 people have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) but the state health department officials suspect Chandipura virus in AES outbreak.

Causes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Director and HOD - Institute of Neurosciences at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “The Chandipura virus (CHPV), belonging to the Rhabdoviridae family and similar to the vesicular stomatitis virus, is spread through bites from insects such as Phlebotomine sandflies, Phlebotomus papatasi, and Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The virus lives in these insects' salivary glands and can infect the central nervous system, causing encephalitis, a severe inflammation of the brain.”

He added, “CHPV primarily affects children under 15 years old, causing a febrile illness that can be fatal. It is an emerging threat in India, first identified in Maharashtra, and is mainly transmitted by sandfly bites. Outbreaks are more frequent during the monsoon season due to increased sandfly breeding, with symptoms appearing 1-6 days after infection.”

Signs and symptoms:

Dr Arjun Srivatsa revealed, “Typical symptoms of the Chandipura virus include a sudden onset of fever, vomiting, altered mental state, convulsions, diarrhea, and neurological deficits. Signs of meningeal irritation, such as headaches, a stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and seizures, are also common. The virus primarily affects children under the age of 15, especially in rural areas. Affected children often experience rapid deterioration, with many deaths occurring within 48 hours of hospital admission. Diagnosis is carried out through RT-PCR tests, virus isolation, and blood tests to detect antibodies.”

Prevention tips:

Preventing the spread of CHPV is essential and involves several key strategies. Dr Arjun Srivatsa suggested, “Efforts should focus on reducing sandfly populations through environmental management and vector control. Personal protection is also crucial, including the use of insect repellents, bed nets, and long-sleeved clothing. Public health education plays a vital role in raising awareness about the virus and prevention methods.”

Treatment:

Dr Arjun Srivatsa concluded, “Currently, the treatment for CHPV is supportive and symptomatic. Early diagnosis is critical, and patient management involves addressing airway issues, maintaining fluid balance and preventing secondary bacterial infections. CHPV is categorised as sporadic, with outbreaks occurring infrequently and unpredictably. These outbreaks affect specific areas and populations without a consistent pattern. The sporadic nature of the virus is influenced by factors such as environmental conditions, changes in vector populations and human activities.”