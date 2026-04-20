Chennai delivery agent shares diet and fitness secrets for 'natural' ripped physique: 'Don't take steroids, supplements'

In an era of meticulously tracked macros and expensive pre-workout powders, a Chennai courier delivery professional is capturing the internet's attention with a refreshing, back-to-basics approach to fitness. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

A Chennai delivery agent advocates for a natural fitness approach, warning against steroids and processed foods. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

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The delivery agent – whose impressive physique was highlighted by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan in an April 8 Instagram video – is proving that consistency and home-cooked meals can rival any high-end gym transformation.

The grind behind the muscular build

While his current job involves navigating the busy streets of Chennai, the foundation of his fitness was built through rigorous, coached training. Reflecting on his fitness journey, the delivery agent credited his mentor for pushing him to his limits: "I had a coach, Saravanan Master, who paid my gym fees and taught me how to work out. He made me do shoulder workouts till I cried."

Though he has since stepped away from formal gym sessions to focus on his career, the physical demands of his job — combined with that early discipline — have maintained his athletic build. "I discontinued formal gym training after I took up a courier job," he explained.

The 'no-diet' diet

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{{^usCountry}} Perhaps most surprising is the delivery agent's lack of a restrictive eating plan. Instead of protein shakes and weighed meals, he relies on traditional South Indian staples and high-protein home cooking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perhaps most surprising is the delivery agent's lack of a restrictive eating plan. Instead of protein shakes and weighed meals, he relies on traditional South Indian staples and high-protein home cooking. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His daily routine includes: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His daily routine includes: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Morning: Traditional 'tiffin' (typically idli, dosa, or vada) or porridge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Morning: Traditional 'tiffin' (typically idli, dosa, or vada) or porridge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Lunch: A hearty serving of homemade beef stew, which he identifies as the 'primary source' of his fitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Lunch: A hearty serving of homemade beef stew, which he identifies as the 'primary source' of his fitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Daily essentials: High fruit intake and a consistent source of animal protein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Daily essentials: High fruit intake and a consistent source of animal protein. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Regular homemade food. No diet. I don't have a meal without a non-veg source.” Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Regular homemade food. No diet. I don't have a meal without a non-veg source.” Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ {{/usCountry}}

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A warning to the ‘this whole generation’

Beyond sharing his routine, the delivery agent issued a warning to young people looking for shortcuts in the gym. He spoke out strongly against the trend of performance-enhancing substances and processed nutrition: "Don't take steroids and supplements. Let us be happy with what God gave us."

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He also pointed towards modern lifestyle habits as a major hurdle to genuine health, noting that the combination of poor sleep and processed food is a recipe for internal health issues. "This whole generation is about late nights and outside food, which causes a lot of digestive issues," he said. His final advice to those seeking a better lifestyle was simple: "Eat homemade food and be healthy."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. healthy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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