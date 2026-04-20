Chennai delivery agent shares diet and fitness secrets for 'natural' ripped physique: 'Don't take steroids, supplements'
A Chennai delivery agent's fitness underscores the value of home-cooked meals and consistent effort over supplements. He warns against modern lifestyle choices.
In an era of meticulously tracked macros and expensive pre-workout powders, a Chennai courier delivery professional is capturing the internet's attention with a refreshing, back-to-basics approach to fitness. Also read | Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals
The delivery agent – whose impressive physique was highlighted by content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan in an April 8 Instagram video – is proving that consistency and home-cooked meals can rival any high-end gym transformation.
The grind behind the muscular build
While his current job involves navigating the busy streets of Chennai, the foundation of his fitness was built through rigorous, coached training. Reflecting on his fitness journey, the delivery agent credited his mentor for pushing him to his limits: "I had a coach, Saravanan Master, who paid my gym fees and taught me how to work out. He made me do shoulder workouts till I cried."
Though he has since stepped away from formal gym sessions to focus on his career, the physical demands of his job — combined with that early discipline — have maintained his athletic build. "I discontinued formal gym training after I took up a courier job," he explained.
The 'no-diet' diet
Perhaps most surprising is the delivery agent's lack of a restrictive eating plan. Instead of protein shakes and weighed meals, he relies on traditional South Indian staples and high-protein home cooking.{{/usCountry}}
Perhaps most surprising is the delivery agent's lack of a restrictive eating plan. Instead of protein shakes and weighed meals, he relies on traditional South Indian staples and high-protein home cooking.{{/usCountry}}
His daily routine includes:{{/usCountry}}
His daily routine includes:{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Morning: Traditional 'tiffin' (typically idli, dosa, or vada) or porridge.{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Morning: Traditional 'tiffin' (typically idli, dosa, or vada) or porridge.{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Lunch: A hearty serving of homemade beef stew, which he identifies as the 'primary source' of his fitness.{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Lunch: A hearty serving of homemade beef stew, which he identifies as the 'primary source' of his fitness.{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Daily essentials: High fruit intake and a consistent source of animal protein.{{/usCountry}}
⦿ Daily essentials: High fruit intake and a consistent source of animal protein.{{/usCountry}}
He added, “Regular homemade food. No diet. I don't have a meal without a non-veg source.” Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’{{/usCountry}}
He added, “Regular homemade food. No diet. I don't have a meal without a non-veg source.” Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’{{/usCountry}}
A warning to the ‘this whole generation’
Beyond sharing his routine, the delivery agent issued a warning to young people looking for shortcuts in the gym. He spoke out strongly against the trend of performance-enhancing substances and processed nutrition: "Don't take steroids and supplements. Let us be happy with what God gave us."
He also pointed towards modern lifestyle habits as a major hurdle to genuine health, noting that the combination of poor sleep and processed food is a recipe for internal health issues. "This whole generation is about late nights and outside food, which causes a lot of digestive issues," he said. His final advice to those seeking a better lifestyle was simple: "Eat homemade food and be healthy."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. healthy.
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