Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 1 simple rule that can help if you struggle with consistency

Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, who has 18 years of experience in the field and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared a simple rule that can help people stay consistent with their fitness goals while saving unnecessary time, effort and resources. In an Instagram video shared on March 13, the coach explains why this straightforward principle can go a long way in helping individuals prioritise the right habits throughout their fitness journey.

Struggling to stay consistent with your fitness routine ? You’re not alone. Fitness journeys are rarely linear – motivation dips, routines become tiring, and life often gets in the way of the habits we try to build. While many people start with enthusiasm, maintaining those efforts over time can be the real challenge. Experts say that instead of chasing quick fixes, adopting a simple long-term mindset can make all the difference when it comes to staying consistent.

The five-year fitness rule Raj highlights an important principle of consistency in fitness that he teaches all his students, called the “five-year rule.” According to him, adopting this simple mindset can save people a great deal of time, effort and money.

He explains that the rule is straightforward: whenever you plan to make a change for your fitness – whether it’s a new diet tweak, workout routine or lifestyle habit – pause and ask yourself if you can realistically sustain it for the next five years. If the answer is yes, it’s likely a change worth committing to. But if the answer is no, it may be better to look for an alternative habit that you can maintain consistently over the long term.

The fitness coach outlines, “There's something called the five-year fitness rule that I teach all my students because this one rule saves them tons of time, effort, and money. Now, anytime you make a change, it could be with your diet, exercise, walking, whatever, ask yourself one simple question. Is this change sustainable for the next five years? Can I do this consistently for the next five years? If the answer is yes, go ahead and do it. If the answer is no, don't do it. Either modify the change and make it sustainable for the next five years or find another change.”

Why does this matter? Raj emphasises that for fitness to truly deliver results, it needs to be sustained consistently over the long term. He notes that while short-term efforts may feel exciting and motivating, the results they produce are often short-lived as well. This is why the fitness coach continually stresses the importance of consistency – building habits that not only help you get fit, but also allow you to stay fit in the long run.

He explains, “For fitness to truly matter, it has to be applicable in the long term. Short-term changes are exciting, yes, but results are also short-term. So, if you just want to be fit for a bit, go ahead and do whatever. But if you want to become fit and stay fit in the long term, follow the five-year fitness rule.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.