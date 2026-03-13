Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 1 simple rule that can help if you struggle with consistency
Long term fitness is all about consistency! If you struggle with motivation, Raj shares 1 simple rule that can change your wellness game for the better.
Struggling to stay consistent with your fitness routine? You’re not alone. Fitness journeys are rarely linear – motivation dips, routines become tiring, and life often gets in the way of the habits we try to build. While many people start with enthusiasm, maintaining those efforts over time can be the real challenge. Experts say that instead of chasing quick fixes, adopting a simple long-term mindset can make all the difference when it comes to staying consistent.
Also Read | Fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 6 hacks to improve quality of sleep: ‘Stop staring into your phone at…’
Chennai-based fitness trainer Raj Ganpath, who has 18 years of experience in the field and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared a simple rule that can help people stay consistent with their fitness goals while saving unnecessary time, effort and resources. In an Instagram video shared on March 13, the coach explains why this straightforward principle can go a long way in helping individuals prioritise the right habits throughout their fitness journey.
The five-year fitness rule
Raj highlights an important principle of consistency in fitness that he teaches all his students, called the “five-year rule.” According to him, adopting this simple mindset can save people a great deal of time, effort and money.
He explains that the rule is straightforward: whenever you plan to make a change for your fitness – whether it’s a new diet tweak, workout routine or lifestyle habit – pause and ask yourself if you can realistically sustain it for the next five years. If the answer is yes, it’s likely a change worth committing to. But if the answer is no, it may be better to look for an alternative habit that you can maintain consistently over the long term.
The fitness coach outlines, “There's something called the five-year fitness rule that I teach all my students because this one rule saves them tons of time, effort, and money. Now, anytime you make a change, it could be with your diet, exercise, walking, whatever, ask yourself one simple question. Is this change sustainable for the next five years? Can I do this consistently for the next five years? If the answer is yes, go ahead and do it. If the answer is no, don't do it. Either modify the change and make it sustainable for the next five years or find another change.”
Why does this matter?
Raj emphasises that for fitness to truly deliver results, it needs to be sustained consistently over the long term. He notes that while short-term efforts may feel exciting and motivating, the results they produce are often short-lived as well. This is why the fitness coach continually stresses the importance of consistency – building habits that not only help you get fit, but also allow you to stay fit in the long run.
He explains, “For fitness to truly matter, it has to be applicable in the long term. Short-term changes are exciting, yes, but results are also short-term. So, if you just want to be fit for a bit, go ahead and do whatever. But if you want to become fit and stay fit in the long term, follow the five-year fitness rule.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.