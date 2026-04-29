Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 2 strategies to make fitness feel less overwhelming

Sticking to fitness goals is rarely straightforward. Many people start with strong motivation, only to feel overwhelmed, lose consistency, and eventually give up when results don’t come quickly enough. The challenge often isn’t a lack of effort, but a lack of clarity and direction. Without a clear plan, it’s easy to feel stuck or discouraged. However, simple, structured strategies – like defining what you’re working towards and focusing on small, consistent actions – can make the journey far more sustainable and help you stay on track over time.

Try out Raj's strategies to help with motivation and consistency.(Pexel)

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Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is sharing practical strategies to make your fitness journey feel more manageable. In an Instagram video shared on April 27, he outlines two simple yet effective approaches that can help fitness feel less overwhelming and make staying consistent feel far more achievable.

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{{^usCountry}} Set clear goals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set clear goals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Raj, defining a clear goal is the first step towards any meaningful fitness journey. Whether it’s losing weight, building strength, or improving endurance, having a specific objective gives your efforts direction. It allows you to structure your workouts, plan your diet more effectively, and stay consistent over time – turning intention into tangible progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Raj, defining a clear goal is the first step towards any meaningful fitness journey. Whether it’s losing weight, building strength, or improving endurance, having a specific objective gives your efforts direction. It allows you to structure your workouts, plan your diet more effectively, and stay consistent over time – turning intention into tangible progress. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Number one, what is your current goal? What are you working towards? Maybe you're trying to lose weight. Maybe you want to get stronger or faster. Or maybe you're injured and you just want to feel better. Be very, very clear about that goal.”

Baby steps to work towards your goal

The fitness coach recommends taking things one step at a time – focusing on what you need to do today to make even the smallest bit of progress towards your goal. When you’re clear about your immediate priorities and commit to them, it becomes easier to give your best without getting overwhelmed by the bigger picture. By breaking your journey into small, manageable goals each day, showing up feels more achievable – and you create consistent opportunities to perform at your best.

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Raj explains, “What is it that you need to do today in order to get a tiny bit closer to those goals? Think about it, commit to it, and get it done. That's it. Don't worry about anything else. Just focus on today and do your best. And guess what? Regardless of how today goes, tomorrow will show up and you will get another chance to get a tiny bit closer to your goals. If you can take this one day at a time, regardless of how hard it is, regardless of the ups and downs, you will most definitely get to your goals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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