Chennai urologist warns ‘never hold your pee for too long’; shares 5 morning habits that could harm your kidneys

Mornings set the tone for your entire day, but some seemingly harmless habits could be quietly harming your kidneys. From what you drink to how you start your routine, small choices matter. Dr Venkat Subramaniam, a transplant and robotic urologist based in Chennai, shares in his October 17 Instagram post 5 common morning habits that can damage your kidneys and how to avoid them. (Also read: Fortis gastronologist says 'sweets are more harmful than you think'; shares the right way to eat them this Diwali ) Dr. Venkat shares tips to safeguard your kidneys in the morning. (Shutterstock)

1. Not drinking water in morning

“After an overnight fast, your body and kidneys are mildly dehydrated and craving water. Start your day with at least a glass of water instead of reaching for coffee or tea,” says Dr Venkat.

2. Not emptying your bladder in morning

“After holding your urine overnight, your bladder is already stretched and waiting to be emptied. Never hold your pee for too long in the morning or during the day,” he advises.

3. Taking painkillers on empty stomach

“Painkillers can harm your kidneys if not taken judiciously, and the risk increases when taken on an empty stomach. Always follow instructions and take them with food or water,” explains Dr Venkat.

4. Not hydrating after exercise

“Exercising in the morning is a great way to start the day, but it’s equally important to hydrate post-workout. Water helps your kidneys flush out toxins and prevents dehydration-related stress,” he adds.

5. Skipping breakfast

“Personally, I recommend starting your day with a healthy protein-rich breakfast. Skipping breakfast often leads to snacking on high-salt foods, which can strain your kidneys due to excess sodium,” Dr Venkat notes.

Following these simple tips can help protect your kidneys while keeping your mornings healthy and energetic.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.