Study names this post-workout food for lowering inflammation after resistance training

The fitness journey is not one-dimensional, but rather gets an edge from a multifaceted approach. Exercising is a non-negotiable, and resistance training is among the top workout styles to build muscles and strength. While you are burning calories and working on the way to build muscle mass, what you eat after resistance training is just as important. Nourishing your body is vital after a rigorous workout routine, such as those which contain strength training exercises. (Picture credit: Freepik)

A study from York University, Toronto, published on August 29, identified Greek yoghurt as a powerful post-workout food. This means you need to value appropriate nutritional intake post-exercise as much as your dedication towards your workout routine. It will amplify the benefits of the exercise.

Why Greek yoghurt is a good option?

Greek yoghurt helps with recovery after exercise!

The study names Greek yoghurt as a good post-workout food after analysing young men's health parameters following high-intensity workouts. This probiotic-rich food helps lower inflammation. Specifically, Greek yoghurt after exercise reduces proteins such as tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) and interleukin-6 (IL-6). These are often linked to chronic inflammation, which in turn is alarmingly associated with major chronic ailments and health conditions. Greek yoghurt also helps regulate the mild inflammation or soreness after exercise.

Better than carbs

Exercises which are challenging, like resistance training, demand a lot of energy. This leaves people exhausted after a workout. To recover the lost energy, many eat some form of carbs. But Greek yoghurt and other fermented foods contain a lot more useful nutrients than only carbs. While carbohydrates are essential to some extent to boost energy, Greek yoghurt also contains protein and electrolytes. What this does is support muscle repair and lower inflammation, making your workout routine and recovery an all-rounder.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.