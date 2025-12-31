Chhattisgarh nutritionist explains why you should switch from ‘wheat roti to ragi, bajra or jowar’; shares benefits

From whole wheat to millets and multigrains, the choice of roti can influence blood sugar levels and nutrient intake. Khushi Chhabra, a nutritionist based in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, shares in her December 27 Instagram post the health benefits of various rotis and why switching flours may improve everyday nutrition. (Also read: Kolkata nutritionist shares how even ‘home-cooked meals’ can upset your gut; shares 8 common eating mistakes ) Different rotis offer unique health benefits, reveals nutritionist. (AI generated image )

“Choosing the right grain can truly transform your health, but one size doesn’t fit all,” says Khushi, emphasising that every type of roti comes with its own set of benefits and precautions. “From ragi to jowar, each grain has unique nutritional ‘superpowers’ along with specific watch-outs that people should be mindful of,” she adds.

1. Ragi roti

“Ragi is excellent for weight loss and bone health due to its high calcium and fibre content,” says Khushi. “However, those with kidney stones or hypothyroidism should consume it in moderation.”

2. Makki roti

“Makki supports eye and skin health and is naturally gluten-free and easy to digest,” she explains, adding that people with diabetes should be mindful of portion sizes.

3. Bajra roti

“Bajra keeps the body warm and is rich in iron and protein,” Khushi notes. “But individuals with weak digestion should avoid having it late at night.”

4. Atta (wheat) roti

“Whole wheat roti is high in fibre and B-complex vitamins,” she says, “but it may not suit those with IBS or coeliac disease.”

5. Jowar roti

“Jowar is a great option for managing diabetes and supporting weight loss,” Khushi adds, calling it a smart everyday grain choice.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.