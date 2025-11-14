Children's Day 2025: Apollo doctor shares 5 tips to improve attention span, says ‘divide tasks into short…’

Children's Day 2025: The convenient access to screens has made the younger generations, especially kids, more distracted and fidgety than ever. Heard of the iPad generation? A kid hunched on a sofa, holding a tablet inches away from their face, tapping away on the screen, and fervently glued to the screen, barely noticing what's going on around them. Parents may be calling it a new normal if it keeps them occupied and not throwing tantrums. But besides the several health risks, from reduced physical activity to vision stress, attention span also substantially shrinks. When attention span dips, children may face trouble completing even basic tasks, let alone retaining focus for school or creative play. Children are distracted most of the time. Know how you, as a parent, can help them be more focused. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand how parents can help children build focus, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Shekhar Patil, senior consultant adult and paediatric neurology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. He revealed 5 tips that keep your children's minds jumping from one stimulus to another. It's high time

1. Cut down on screen time

Screens are always present around kids. But this is what parents need to reduce. Dr Patil asserted that too much exposure to screens affects their focus. “ Too much exposure to screens; TVs, mobiles, or tablets, can make it harder for children to focus,” he added. Real-life tasks feel boring and slow, in contrast to the fast-paced gaming on the phone.

The doctor urged parents to focus on hands-on activities as alternatives to screens. Dr Patil advised, “Fixing a limit for daily screen use and encouraging activities that need real-world engagement, like drawing, reading, or outdoor play, can help.”

2. Keep a routine

Screens can blur time and make hours pass by without any realisation. This is why having a predictable structure to your day helps as an anchor.

Dr Patil recommended, “Having a set time and place for study, meals, and bedtime helps train their mind to focus during those hours.”

Parents can create a timetable to lower children's restlessness because knowing what's ahead helps children to feel less bored and more curious about what's ahead.

3. Break tasks into smaller chunks

Children have hyperactive minds, always bubbling with energy. Screens may be harnessing this energy for the worse, channelling their curiosity to constant consumption, instead of something meaningful.

Dr Patil advised parents to break up big tasks. “Instead of giving big instructions like ‘finish your homework’, divide tasks into short, doable steps,” he added. "Completing one small goal at a time gives children a sense of achievement and keeps them motivated.

This makes the activities less monotonous and more engaging. It also increases the chances of them actually finishing the task (and not abandoning it midway). Breaking up big tasks makes them more manageable for the child.

4. Watch sleep and diet

Concentration goes beyond just being a cognitive skill. It is rooted in lifestyle choices, too. Dr Patil urged to prioritise good sleep and balanced meals, as they ‘directly’ affect concentration. “Parents should ensure that their child gets enough rest and eats nutritious food, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and proteins; while limiting sugary snacks and processed foods,” he said.

5. Encourage calm and patience

Lastly, Dr Patil highlighted the need to calm down the child. A calm mind pays more attention. He named certain activities which help cool down a buzzing mind. “ Simple breathing exercises, puzzles, or reading together can help children slow down and focus,” he added.

Most importantly, there's also a vital takeaway for parents. He asserted that parents need to avoid rushing children and be patient with them. Children also learn from parents, so they pick up on these behaviours. But if concentration issues persist, Dr Patil suggested visiting a paediatrician who can evaluate the problem and check if there's an underlying issue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.