Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day 2024: How to fix chronic fatigue; 6 expert-approved tips to follow

Fatigued all the time even with little activity and sufficient rest? You could be suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Day, which could not only diminish your productivity but cause your psychological distress. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) is a condition where you persistently feel tired, sleepy, less motivated and less alert. Among the many Covid-19 after-effects, a rise in chronic fatigue has been reported post recovery as it's likely that the virus may have impacted the immune system, caused persistent inflammation and potential neurological effects. People with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome often experience significant limitations in their daily activities, work, and social interactions, leading to a reduced quality of life.(Freepik)

To battle this, it's important to modify lifestyle and introduce healthy changes such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, maintain sleep hygiene and managing your stress. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day is celebrated on May 12 every year to raise awareness around this lesser-known condition.

Signs and symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

"Strong feelings of fatigue that don’t go away are main symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The debilitating condition characterized by persistent and unexplained fatigue that isn't alleviated by rest and worsens with physical or mental activity. The fatigue is accompanied by cognitive dysfunction and impairment of daily function that persist for more than 6 months," says Dr Rekha Sharma Consultant Physician RubyHall clinic Wanowrie.

"The fatigue of CFS is not the same as sleepiness, however people with CFS often sleep poorly, need to take naps and sleep for longer periods than others," adds Dr Sharma.

Symptoms of CFS can be diverse and debilitating, commonly including profound fatigue, post-exertional malaise, unrefreshing sleep, cognitive difficulties - often referred to as brain fog, says the expert.

Causes of CFS

The exact cause of CFS remains elusive, but it’s believed to involve a complex interplay of factors including viral infections, immune dysfunction, hormonal imbalances and psychological stress.

How to manage Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Managing CFS requires a multidisciplinary approach tailored to each individual’s symptoms and need. Some general tips include:

• Pacing activities: Avoid overexertion and learn to balance activity and rest. Gradually increase activity levels without pushing too hard

• Stress management: Utilise stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, relaxation exercises, or therapy to alleviate psychological stressors that can exacerbate symptoms

• Sleep hygiene: Maintain a consistent sleep schedule and adopt healthy sleep habits to promote restorative sleep.

• Balanced diet: Eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet to support overall health and energy levels.

• Gentle exercise: Engage in low-impact exercises such as yoga, tai chi, or walking to improve stamina and reduce pain without exacerbating symptoms.

• Seek support: Connect with support groups or healthcare providers experienced in treating CFS for emotional support and practical advice.

• Consider therapeutic interventions: Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and graded exercise therapy (GET) may be beneficial for some individuals with CFS, but their effectiveness varies and should be approached cautiously.

• Medications: certain cases, medications may be prescribed to manage specific symptoms such as pain, sleep disturbances, or depression, but these should be discussed with healthcare provider.

Individuals with CFS should collaborate closely with healthcare professionals to develop a personalized treatment plan and monitor symptoms over time.