Clean beauty essentials from sesame oil to squalane: Top natural ingredients your skin will love

Clean beauty goes beyond just avoiding harmful chemicals; it is about embracing natural, sustainable ingredients that nourish our skin and soul. Our skincare choices profoundly impact our health and the environment. Ultimate clean beauty guide to Earth-friendly skincare (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jubilee and Sarah, Co-Founders of Poshte, insisted that it is imperative that we make wise choices to cultivate a skincare routine that is nature derived, effective and Earth-friendly. They recommended -

Ingredients to embrace:

Sesame Oil (Cold Pressed): Know as Queen of Oils in ayurveda, this oil is packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins (particularly E and B) and minerals, making it a powerhouse for nourishment. It is also considered Tridoshic, meaning it balances all three doshas. Suitable for all skin types and ideal for Abhyanga (self body massage). Kashmiri Lavender Essential Oils (Steam Distilled): Aromatherapy harnesses the power of nature. Oils like Kashmiri Lavender not only smell divine but also have immense skincare benefits. It balances oily skin, reduce acne and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. (Must be well diluted with carrier oil before use and know that only pure oils are effective).

Abhyangam: Abhyangam, an Ayurvedic body massage, helps in relieving muscle tension, thereby relaxing the muscles & improving the blood circulation. Warm Mustard or Sesame oil and get a full body massage done.(Unsplash)

Ingredients to avoid:

Synthetic Fragrances: Often derived from petroleum, they can cause allergic reactions, sensitivities and many other health related issues. They may also contain a blend of undisclosed chemicals, posing potential long-term health risks. Microbeads: These tiny plastic particles contribute significantly to environmental pollution, particularly in oceans and waterways. There are natural alternatives, such as sugar or oatmeal, that are not only effective but also eco-friendly.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Rica Jain, Co-Founder, Head of Quality Assurance, System and Process Optimisation at Kimirica, explained, “Being mindful of the ingredients used in our favourite skin care products is paramount for achieving optimal skin health. Clean beauty is not just a trend; it’s about delivering a holistic experience which ensures the highest possible purity, potency and sustainability of each ingredient used in any formulation. Vegan skincare is becoming increasingly popular as a conscious choice for those who prioritise both - their skin’s health and the environment. By opting for a vegan lifestyle, you’re choosing products free from animal-derived ingredients, which are often gentler on the skin and less likely to cause irritation.”

While skincare is an integral part of our daily life, ensure you stick to products that anchor on the clean beauty philosophy and use ingredients that are safe for humans and the environment even on prolonged use(Pavel Danilyuk)

She elaborated, “It harnesses the power of plant-based ingredients like Ashwagandha, Manjishtha, Turmeric, Aloe Vera, etc., which are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, offering a natural solution for healthy, glowing skin. Another ingredient that tops my list is naturally-derived Squalane found in face oils and serums. It works miraculously to impart intense hydration while preventing moisture loss from the skin. One must be vigilant in avoiding products infused with parabens, sulphates and harsh chemicals that can disrupt the skin's hormonal equilibrium.”

Brands must prioritise transparency in ingredient sourcing, motivating consumers to make informed choices.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.