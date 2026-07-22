Collagen, gummies, ashwagandha: Popping pills or wasting money? Medanta Gurugram doctors' useful guide on supplements

HT Health Talk: In a world obsessed with quick fixes, supplement aisles are overflowing with promises of glowing skin, endless energy, and stress relief. But behind the sleek packaging, how many of these pills actually deliver — and how many are just expensive hype? Also read | HT Health Talk: Bengaluru dietician answers all your burning questions about the right food for weight loss

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In the latest edition of HT Health Talk, Hindustan Times put readers' questions about multivitamins, gummies, and herbal extracts directly to Dr Sushila Kataria, vice chairperson of internal medicine at Medanta Gurugram, and Dr Vaibhav K Gupta, associate director of internal medicine at Medanta Gurugram.

Here is their definitive guide on what to take, what to skip, and how to protect your health (and your wallet):

1. Are popular supplements like collagen and ashwagandha actually effective, or mostly just expensive hype?

Some popular supplements do have evidence behind them, but they are not miracle products. Collagen peptides may modestly improve skin elasticity and hydration and can support joint health in some people, especially when combined with adequate protein and vitamin C. Ashwagandha has shown potential in reducing stress and anxiety and may improve sleep in certain individuals, but research is still evolving, and it is not suitable for everyone, including pregnant women and people with some thyroid or autoimmune conditions. The effectiveness of any supplement depends on the individual's health, dosage, and product quality. Supplements should complement — not replace — a balanced diet, healthy lifestyle, and medical advice. Also read | What is ashwagandha and what does it do? Here's all you need to know

2. Are gummy vitamins as effective as traditional tablets or pills, or are they mostly sugar?

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{{^usCountry}} Gummy vitamins can be effective if they contain the stated amount of nutrients and are manufactured by a reputable company. They may improve adherence for people who dislike swallowing tablets. However, gummies often contain added sugars, sweeteners, flavourings, and sometimes lower levels of certain vitamins and minerals due to formulation limitations. Some nutrients may also degrade faster in gummy form. While they are not "just sugar," they should be treated as supplements rather than candy, and the recommended dose should never be exceeded. Choosing products that have been quality-tested is important regardless of the form. 3. Which supplements (if any) does a healthy adult actually need to take daily? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gummy vitamins can be effective if they contain the stated amount of nutrients and are manufactured by a reputable company. They may improve adherence for people who dislike swallowing tablets. However, gummies often contain added sugars, sweeteners, flavourings, and sometimes lower levels of certain vitamins and minerals due to formulation limitations. Some nutrients may also degrade faster in gummy form. While they are not "just sugar," they should be treated as supplements rather than candy, and the recommended dose should never be exceeded. Choosing products that have been quality-tested is important regardless of the form. 3. Which supplements (if any) does a healthy adult actually need to take daily? {{/usCountry}}

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Most healthy adults who consume a balanced diet do not require routine daily supplements. However, certain groups may benefit from targeted supplementation. Vitamin D may be recommended for people with limited sun exposure or confirmed deficiency. Vitamin B12 is important for strict vegetarians and vegans, while folic acid is essential for women planning pregnancy or who are pregnant. Calcium may be needed if dietary intake is inadequate, particularly in older adults. Rather than taking multiple supplements 'just in case', it is better to identify individual nutritional needs through dietary assessment and medical advice to avoid unnecessary or excessive intake.

4. Should someone get blood work done before taking basic vitamins like vitamin D or multivitamins?

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Routine blood tests are not always necessary before taking a standard multivitamin, particularly if it provides nutrients close to the recommended daily allowance. However, blood testing is advisable before taking high-dose supplements such as vitamin D, iron, or vitamin B12, especially if a deficiency is suspected or supplementation may be long-term. Both deficiency and excess can have health consequences. Testing allows healthcare providers to recommend the appropriate dose and duration of treatment. Rather than self-prescribing high-dose supplements based on symptoms alone, it is safer to identify the underlying cause through proper medical evaluation. Also read | Feeling tired all the time? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 supplements that can improve fatigue and low energy levels

5. How can people spot fake, substandard, or unverified supplement brands on the market?

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Consumers should buy supplements from trusted pharmacies, established retailers, or reputable manufacturers rather than unknown online sellers. Check that the product clearly lists ingredients, serving size, dosage, manufacturer details, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, and regulatory information required in your country. Be cautious of products making unrealistic claims such as 'cures all diseases' or 'works instantly'. Avoid supplements with undisclosed proprietary blends or missing ingredient quantities. Third-party quality certifications can provide additional confidence, although they are not mandatory everywhere. If the packaging looks suspicious or lacks essential information, it is best to avoid purchasing it.

While vitamin gummies are increasingly popular for their taste and convenience, experts warn against treating them like everyday treats. (Pic: blog.ochsner.org)

6. Interactions: What are the most common supplements that interact dangerously with prescription medications?

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Many people assume supplements are harmless, but some can significantly interact with prescription medicines. St. John's wort is well known for reducing the effectiveness of several medications, including antidepressants, birth control pills, and certain heart medicines. Ginkgo biloba, garlic, ginger, and high-dose vitamin E may increase the risk of bleeding when taken with blood thinners. Calcium, iron, and magnesium can reduce the absorption of some antibiotics and thyroid medications if taken together. Potassium supplements may be unsafe with certain blood pressure medicines. People taking prescription medications should always inform their healthcare provider about every supplement they use.

7. What happens to the body when you take vitamins or minerals your body doesn't actually lack?

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Taking vitamins or minerals when your body already has enough generally provides little or no additional health benefit. Water-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin C and most B vitamins, are usually excreted in urine when consumed in excess, although very high doses can still cause side effects. Fat-soluble vitamins, including vitamins A, D, E, and K, can accumulate in the body and may become harmful if taken in excessive amounts over time. Excessive intake of minerals, such as iron, can also be dangerous. More is not always better; appropriate dosing is essential.

8. Can dietary changes completely replace the need for multivitamins and health supplements?

For many healthy people, a balanced and varied diet can provide nearly all the essential nutrients needed for good health. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, dairy or fortified alternatives, nuts, seeds, and quality protein sources usually supply sufficient vitamins and minerals. However, supplements may still be necessary in certain situations, such as during pregnancy, with diagnosed nutrient deficiencies, with restrictive diets, with specific medical conditions, or with older age. Supplements are intended to fill nutritional gaps rather than replace healthy eating habits. Building a nutrient-rich diet should remain the primary strategy, with supplements used only when there is a genuine need. Also read | Hyderabad neurologist shares the only supplements you actually need for strength training: Protein to vitamin D

9. Does the time of day — or taking supplements with or without food — significantly impact how well they work?

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Yes, how and when supplements are taken can influence their absorption. Fat-soluble vitamins, such as A, D, E, and K, are better absorbed when taken with a meal containing some healthy fat. Iron is generally absorbed best on an empty stomach but may be taken with food if it causes stomach discomfort. Calcium can interfere with iron absorption, so they should not be taken together. Some supplements, such as magnesium, are often taken in the evening if they cause relaxation, though timing is usually less important than taking them consistently and according to the label or medical advice.

10. What ingredient or claim on a supplement label should instantly tell us to skip buying it?

Consumers should be cautious of supplements that promise unrealistic outcomes such as 'guaranteed cure', 'instant results', 'detoxes all toxins', or 'works for everyone'. Legitimate supplements cannot legally claim to cure or prevent diseases without scientific evidence and regulatory approval. It is also wise to avoid products that fail to disclose the exact amounts of active ingredients or rely heavily on vague 'proprietary blends' without transparency. Products marketed as '100% safe because they are natural' should also be viewed critically, as natural substances can still cause side effects or interact with medications. Transparency and credible evidence are key indicators of a trustworthy supplement.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.