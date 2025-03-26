Colorectal cancer and smoking: Surgeon explains link, prevention tips

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or rectum. This cancer develops as polyps (abnormal growths) that can become cancerous, if not removed. However, consumption of tobacco has been observed to be one of the reasons behind colorectal cancer. Shedding light on it, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Goel, director - oncology services, GI oncology, GI & HPB surgery at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained the link. Also read | Diet plan, lifestyle changes to help prevent colorectal cancer Tobacco consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.(Shutterstock)

“The consumption of tobacco has been considered as one of the significant risk factors for colorectal cancer and has brought about the formation of carcinogens due to tobacco smoke, chronic inflammation and oxidative stress initiation, as well as cellular dysfunction followed by epigenetic changes. All these mechanisms are ultimately responsible for the development and progression of colorectal cancer,” Dr Neeraj Goel said.

How is smoking linked to colorectal cancer?

Carcinogens in tobacco smoke: Tobacco smoke contains more than 70 known carcinogens, which can directly damage the colon cells' DNA and subsequently produce uncontrolled cell division results in cancer.

Inflammation and oxidative stress: Smoking is characterised by an initiation of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, which can lead damage to the tissues and mutate genes within the colon. Tumour development can then be favoured due to these environmental aspects.

Disruption of normal cellular function: Smoking will alter the regulation of cell growth and division. This can lead to the production of abnormal, uncontrolled proliferating cells which have a high likelihood of developing tumours. Also read | Colorectal cancer cases could be rising for people under 50 years; risks low for young people: Study

Epigenetic changes: Smoking can also cause epigenetic changes that silence tumour suppressor genes, which then would not stop the abnormal growth of cells. This loss of regulatory control initiates and progresses colorectal cancer.

Quit smoking today, to prevent the risk of colorectal cancer.(Shutterstock)

Tobacco consumption increases colorectal cancer risk:

18-30% higher risk: Increased risk studies predict that smoking increases the risk for colorectal cancer 18-30 percent higher than that without smoking, indicating smoking is among the first highly preventable risk factors.

Dose-response relationship: Its relationship with frequency and duration of smoking also seems to be dose-dependent regarding colorectal cancer risk. Long-term smokers face a higher risk compared to occasional smokers

Ex-smokers: Even after quitting, there is still an increased risk of colorectal cancer among former smokers for several years till it gradually declines eventually. Also read | Increased risk of colon cancer in young adults: Causes and prevention tips

Prevention tips to follow:

Quit smoking: Stopping smoking can significantly reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and improve overall health.

Regular screenings: Colorectal cancer screenings, such as colonoscopies, can help detect the disease in its early stages when treatment is most effective.

Healthy lifestyle: Adopting a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight can further reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.