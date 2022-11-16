Home / Lifestyle / Health / COPD: Early warning signs of chronic lung disease you should not ignore

COPD: Early warning signs of chronic lung disease you should not ignore

health
Published on Nov 16, 2022 07:09 PM IST

It is important to recognise the early warning signs of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in order to effectively treat it. Here are some common symptoms of the chronic lung disease that people may ignore.

COPD: It is possible to manage the disease through medications, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation among other things.(Freepik)
COPD: It is possible to manage the disease through medications, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation among other things.(Freepik)
ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the chronic disease of lungs that causes inflammation in the airways of your lungs. The disease leads to reduced flow of air in and out of your lungs and it becomes difficult to get rid of carbon dioxide from the body. Chronic coughs, lot of mucus production, shortness of breath, fatigue, unexplained weight loss are some of the symptoms of COPD. COPD has not cure and the person suffering from the health condition will find the symptoms deteriorating over time if not treated timely. It is possible to manage symptoms of COPD if symptoms are diagnosed in time. (Also read: Chronic cough: 5 common reasons why you can't stop coughing)

Women have higher chances of developing the disease than men as they are more vulnerable to lung damage from cigarette smoke and other pollutants and their lungs too are smaller. Estrogen may also play a role in worsening lung disease. It is possible to manage the disease through medications, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation among other things.

It is important to recognise the early warning signs of COPD in order to effectively treat it.

Dr Jeenam Shah, Consultant Chest Physician & Interventional Pulmonologist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai in an interview with HT Digital talks about early signs and symptoms of COPD that should not be ignored.

CHRONIC COUGH

People suspected with COPD have unexplained chronic coughs. They keep on coughing throughout the day. Generally, cough which is lasting for more than 4 to 8 weeks is an early indicator for COPD.

YELLOR OR GREEN PHLEGM

Second indicator is a lot of mucus production, that is phlegm. If the sputum is yellow or green in colour, then it indicates that there is some infection in the lungs.

SHORTNESS OF BREATH

The third symptom is shortness of breath. After walking for long hours or climbing, if you start realising that you are feeling fatigue, and if throughout the day you feel very tired, these are again early signs that your lungs are getting weaker.

UNEXPLAINED WEIGHT LOSS

Fourth symptom is unexplained weight loss. Lots of time because of breathlessness people start losing weight and when this is not intentional, then these are early signs of COPD.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lung disease
lung disease

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out