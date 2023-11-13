Cosmetic treatments: Are bio injectables the magic fix for all skin problems? Skincare experts bust botox myths

The field of cosmetic treatments has seen a substantial transition, with bio injectables experiencing tremendous growth in popularity in recent times where these all-natural, non-surgical skincare methods have provided a number of advantages, such as improving confidence and revitalising one's look. However, in the middle of their growing popularity, a mist of false beliefs has also surfaced, frequently leaving individuals unsure of the truth and fiction pertaining to these bio injectables. Are bio injectables the magic fix for all skin problems? Skincare experts bust botox myths (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

We set out on a mission to dispel the myths surrounding bio injectables in this piece, separating facts from rumours and giving you a better knowledge of these cutting-edge therapies. It's time to dispel the myths around bio injectables and present the facts so you may decide on your aesthetic objectives with knowledge.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sachin Dhawan, Dermatologist at Skin N Smiles in Gurgaon, shared, “There are certain misunderstandings about using bio injectables on the skin. One common myth is that these injections can solve all skin problems for everyone. But the truth is, they work well for some things, but they are not a magic fix for everything. It is important to personalize the treatments based on what your skin needs and use them along with your regular skincare routine for the best results.”

He added, “Another persistent myth surrounding bio injectables is that they are a shortcut to flawless skin, erasing the need for other skincare practices. That’s not true at all. A well-rounded regimen, including cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection, is essential to maintain and maximise the benefits of these injectables. Some believe that bio injectables lead to a stiff, unnatural appearance. In capable hands, these treatments can provide subtle, rejuvenating results that enhance one’s natural beauty without compromising facial expressiveness. Additionally, there is a misconception that these procedures are reserved solely for older individuals. However, bio injectables are not bound by age and can be used proactively to prevent signs of aging or address specific concerns. Clearing up these misconceptions is vital for a better, realistic understanding of the role of bio injectables in skincare.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Celebrity Dermatologist from Mumbai, busted the myths on the use of bio injectables and highlighted -

Myths often shroud the world of skincare bio injectables, leading to misconceptions and apprehensions. It’s crucial to peel back these layers of misconception.

One prevailing myth suggests that all bio injectables are synonymous with botox. In truth, bio injectables encompass a diverse array of products, each uniquely formulated to target specific skin concerns. These may include dermal fillers, collagen stimulators, or neurotoxins, all designed to address distinct issues such as wrinkles, volume loss, or collagen production.

Another common misconception is that bio injectables solely address wrinkles. While they are frequently employed to combat fine lines and wrinkles, these treatments exhibit versatility by offering solutions for sagging skin, volume restoration, and enhanced skin texture. It is also a widely held belief that bio injectables deliver immediate results.

While some effects may manifest shortly after treatment, many of these injectables yield gradual, natural-looking outcomes over time, thanks to their ability to stimulate collagen production or enhance skin hydration. Lastly, the belief that bio injectables are a painful and time-consuming process is not accurate.

Most bio injectable procedures are minimally invasive, resulting in minimal discomfort and requiring little to no downtime.

