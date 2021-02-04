IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Covid-19 vaccine may reduce coronavirus transmission: Study
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 vaccine may reduce coronavirus transmission: Study

The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak. The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between doses has been four weeks.

The research could also bring scientists closer to an answer to one of the big questions about the vaccination drive: Will the vaccines actually curb the spread of the coronavirus?

It’s not clear what implications, if any, the findings might have for the two other major vaccines being used in the West, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, dismissed the idea of deliberately delaying second shots, saying the U.S. will “go by the science” and data from the clinical trials. The two doses of the Pifzer and Moderna vaccines are supposed to be given three and four weeks apart.

Still, the research appears to be good news in the desperate effort to arrest the spread of the virus and also suggests a way to ease vaccine shortages and get shots into more arms more quickly.

The makers of all three vaccines have said that their shots proved to be anywhere from 70% to 95% effective in clinical trials in protecting people from illness caused by the virus. But it was unclear whether the vaccines could also suppress transmission of the virus — that is, whether someone inoculated could still acquire the virus without getting sick and spread it to others.

As a result, experts have been saying that even people who have been vaccinated should continue to wear masks and keep their distance from others.

Volunteers in the British study underwent regular nasal swabs to check for the coronavirus, a proxy to try to answer the transmission question. The level of virus-positive swabs — combining volunteers who had asymptomatic infection with those who had symptoms — was 67% lower in the vaccinated group, the researchers reported.

While not a direct measure, “that’s got to have a really beneficial effect on transmission,” Oxford lead researcher Sarah Gilbert told a meeting of the New York Academy of Sciences Wednesday.

The researchers also looked at how likely people who have been vaccinated are to get a symptom-free infection. In one subset of volunteers, there were 16 asymptomatic infections among the vaccinated and 31 in an unvaccinated comparison group.

Pfizer and Moderna also are studying the effect of their vaccines on asymptomatic infections.

Only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being used in the United States. Britain is using both AstraZeneca's and Pfizer's. AstraZeneca's has also been authorized by the 27-nation European Union. Pfizer has not endorsed the British government’s decision to lengthen the time between doses.

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, said that no patients experienced severe COVID-19 or required hospitalization three weeks after receiving a first dose, and that effectiveness appeared to increase up to 12 weeks after the initial shot.

“Our data suggest you want to be as close to the 12 weeks as you can” for the second dose, Pangalos said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the study “backs the strategy that we've taken" to make sure more people have gotten at least one shot. Britain’s decision has been criticized as risky by other European countries.

Stephen Evans of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said the study’s suggestion that a single dose protected people for 12 weeks was “useful but not definitive.”

He said that the authors themselves acknowledged their research was not designed to investigate the vaccine’s dosing schedule and that their conclusions were based on statistical modeling, not actual patients tracked over time.

“It certainly isn’t very strong evidence, but there is also no indication this is the wrong thing to do,” Evans said of Britain's strategy.

One of the Oxford researchers, Dr. Andrew Pollard, said scientists also believe the AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to offer protection against new variants of COVID-19, though they are still waiting for data on that. Fast-spreading mutant versions have caused alarm around the world.

“If we do need to update the vaccines, then it is actually a relatively straightforward process. It only takes a matter of months, rather than the huge efforts that everyone went through last year to get the very large-scale trials run,” Pollard told the BBC.

Meanwhile, a U.N.-backed program to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the neediest people worldwide is gearing up after a troubled start. The COVAX Facility announced plans Wednesday for an initial distribution of some 100 million doses by the end of March and more than 200 million more by the end of June to dozens of countries.

Nearly all of the doses expected for the first phase are due to come from AstraZeneca and its partner, the Serum Institute of India. The rollout will be contingent on the World Health Organization authorizing the AstraZeneca shot for emergency use, which is expected to happen this month.

Some 190 countries and territories are participating in COVAX, which has seen rich nations scoop up vaccine supplies, sometimes at premium prices.

The pandemic's worldwide death toll has eclipsed 2.2 million, including about 447,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

New cases per day in the U.S. and the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 have dropped sharply in the past few weeks, but deaths are still running at close to all-time highs at an average of around 3,100 a day. Deaths often lag behind the infection curve, because it can take weeks to sicken and die from COVID-19.

As the Super Bowl approaches, Fauci is warning people against inviting others over for Super Bowl parties, urging viewers to “just lay low and cool it” to avoid turning Sunday's big game into a super spreader event.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected."


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
On this World Cancer Day, let's dive into the role of nutrition and lifestyle changes in order to reduce the risk of the deadly disease.(Unsplash)
On this World Cancer Day, let's dive into the role of nutrition and lifestyle changes in order to reduce the risk of the deadly disease.(Unsplash)
health

World Cancer Day: Role of nutrition, lifestyle changes to control cancer

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
People across the globe need to be aware regarding nutrition and other lifestyle changes that can be implemented to help them recover and potentially reduce the risk of the same cancer recurring or a new one developing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Improper hygiene causes itching, burning irritation, and pain.(Unsplash)
Improper hygiene causes itching, burning irritation, and pain.(Unsplash)
health

Vaginal Hygiene: 'Why it is important'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Your Vagina needs more hygiene than your hands! Maintaining vaginal hygiene with intimate wash has become one of the important parts of women’s lifestyle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Britain to test mixing and matching of Covid-19 vaccines

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Guidelines in Britain and the U.S. say the vaccines aren't interchangeable, but can be mixed if the same kind isn’t available for the second dose or if it’s not known what was given for the first shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 vaccine may reduce coronavirus transmission: Study

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychologia'.(Unsplash)
The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Neuropsychologia'.(Unsplash)
health

Here's how pain experienced in everyday life impacts memory

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:31 AM IST
A new study has found that higher pain intensity is linked to reductions in working memory ability and increased activity in the ventromedial prefrontal cortex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
health

Shraddha Kapoor channels ‘power of shunya’ for ‘ultimate spiritual achievement’

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST
  • Encouraging fans to focus on health and wellness, Shraddha Kapoor gave a variation to Swiss Ball exercise this Thursday and we are inspired to ‘find balance, peace of mind and a state of Shunya’
READ FULL STORY
Close
This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). (worldcancerday.org)
This international day is a ‘global uniting initiative’ led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). (worldcancerday.org)
health

World Cancer Day 2021: Check here for history, significance and theme this year

By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
World Cancer Day 2021: Annually observed on February 4, World Cancer Day seeks to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surround the disease that is the second leading cause of deaths globally. Read on to know all about the history, significance and theme this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study analyses hormone seasonality in humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The delay of pituitary hormones was unexpected, given that hormone circuit delays typically last hours rather than months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Bristol-led findings published in Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology aims to raise awareness of CVI among parents and teachers to help them identify signs of the condition earlier.(Unsplash)
The University of Bristol-led findings published in Developmental Medicine and Child Neurology aims to raise awareness of CVI among parents and teachers to help them identify signs of the condition earlier.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Brain-related visual problems may affect 1 in 30 primary school children

ANI, Bristol [england]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:11 PM IST
A brain-related visual impairment, which until recently was thought to be rare, may affect one in every 30 children according to new research investigating the prevalence of Cerebral Visual Impairment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)
The analysis, which is published in Psycho-Oncology, also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:01 PM IST
A recent analysis of published studies estimates that one-quarter of adults with breast cancer have cognitive impairment before starting therapy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how novel coronavirus infection differs from that of SARS virus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Compared to the SARS virus, which caused over 750 deaths and more than 8400 known cases of infection during the 2002-03 pandemic, the novel coronavirus has so far infected more than 103 million people across the world, killing over 2.25 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence(Twitter/JanePickard9, Instagram/egupta/tarasutaria)
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence(Twitter/JanePickard9, Instagram/egupta/tarasutaria)
health

World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:52 AM IST
  • Studies have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer. On World Cancer Day 2021, here are 3 Yoga asanas with their steps and benefits that may help prevent cancer or its recurrence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week(Instagram/kensingtonroyal)
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week(Instagram/kensingtonroyal)
health

Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • On Day 1 of Children’s Mental Health Week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids to ‘draw your feelings’ and share them with her which she later displayed on her social media handle | Check pictures and significance inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks(Yahoo)
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks(Yahoo)
health

Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Given that future pandemics can be of animal origin, where animal to human and reverse spread can take place, scientists have discovered a new generation of antivirals that could play a key role in the control and treatment of important viral infections in both humans and animals
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP