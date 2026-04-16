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Creatine is more than muscle fuel: Nutritionist explains its benefits to boost memory and mood

Creatine enhances brain health by improving memory, focus, and mood, while also boosting athletic performance. Learn safe usage and proper dosing.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 10:32 am IST
By Tavishi Dogra
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Creatine is a popular supplement for athletes and fitness lovers. It helps improve strength, endurance, and muscle recovery, making it a trusted aid for intense workouts. Many people don’t know that creatine can also benefit brain health. Like muscles, the brain needs energy to function well. Creatine, a fitness supplement, also supports brain health, memory, focus, and mood. It occurs naturally in foods such as meat and fish, and the body also produces it. Its main job is to help cells create energy. Since the brain uses a lot of energy, creatine can really help when you need to push your mental performance.

Does creatine actually support brain health?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells. It helps to increase energy production, allowing you to work out harder and longer. This leads to an increase in muscle size and strength.(Unsplash)

Haripriya. N, nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, explains how creatine is good for your brain and how it works:

  1. Increases energy supply: Creatine helps brain cells make more ATP. ATP is the energy source that powers all cellular processes, including thoughts, reactions, and memories.
  2. Help with tiredness: Supplements can improve brain function better when you are stressed, tired, or sleep-deprived.
  3. Cognitive benefits: Research published in Experimental Gerontology suggests that creatine can improve memory, focus, and overall cognitive function, especially in older adults.

Does creatine actually help with memory?

Creatine may also help your brain by improving memory and focus. A 2022 study in Nutrition Reviews found that healthy people who took creatine had better memory and brain function than those who took a placebo. This was especially true for older adults aged 66 to 77.

A 2018 systematic review in Experimental Gerontology found that creatine supplementation can enhance intelligence, reasoning, and mental performance in healthy individuals. In short, creatine might help you think more clearly at any age.

1. Wellcore Pure Micronised Creatine Powder For Enhanced Muscle...

Can creatine reduce stress?

Creatine can improve brain function during times of stress or lack of sleep, especially in higher doses. A study in Scientific Reports found that people who stayed awake all night and took a 35-gram dose of creatine performed better on cognitive tests and reported less mental fatigue than those who took a placebo. While researchers see these benefits as promising, they say more studies are needed to confirm the results.

What is the correct way to take creatine?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.

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