Creatine is more than muscle fuel: Nutritionist explains its benefits to boost memory and mood

Creatine is a popular supplement for athletes and fitness lovers. It helps improve strength, endurance, and muscle recovery, making it a trusted aid for intense workouts. Many people don’t know that creatine can also benefit brain health. Like muscles, the brain needs energy to function well. Creatine, a fitness supplement, also supports brain health, memory, focus, and mood. It occurs naturally in foods such as meat and fish, and the body also produces it. Its main job is to help cells create energy. Since the brain uses a lot of energy, creatine can really help when you need to push your mental performance.

Does creatine actually support brain health?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells. It helps to increase energy production, allowing you to work out harder and longer. This leads to an increase in muscle size and strength.(Unsplash)

Haripriya. N, nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, explains how creatine is good for your brain and how it works:

Increases energy supply: Creatine helps brain cells make more ATP. ATP is the energy source that powers all cellular processes, including thoughts, reactions, and memories. Help with tiredness: Supplements can improve brain function better when you are stressed, tired, or sleep-deprived. Cognitive benefits: Research published in Experimental Gerontology suggests that creatine can improve memory, focus, and overall cognitive function, especially in older adults.

Does creatine actually help with memory?

Creatine may also help your brain by improving memory and focus. A 2022 study in Nutrition Reviews found that healthy people who took creatine had better memory and brain function than those who took a placebo. This was especially true for older adults aged 66 to 77.

A 2018 systematic review in Experimental Gerontology found that creatine supplementation can enhance intelligence, reasoning, and mental performance in healthy individuals. In short, creatine might help you think more clearly at any age.

1. Wellcore Pure Micronised Creatine Powder For Enhanced Muscle...

Can creatine reduce stress?

Creatine can improve brain function during times of stress or lack of sleep, especially in higher doses. A study in Scientific Reports found that people who stayed awake all night and took a 35-gram dose of creatine performed better on cognitive tests and reported less mental fatigue than those who took a placebo. While researchers see these benefits as promising, they say more studies are needed to confirm the results.

What is the correct way to take creatine?

{{^usCountry}} Creatine monohydrate is the most studied form for brain health. "A common dose is 5 grams per day, but some studies suggest that taking up to 10 grams may improve cognitive support", says the nutritionist. Creatine occurs naturally in foods like meat and fish, but taking a supplement helps you get a steady amount. It is also found in many sports nutrition products. Talk to a healthcare provider to find out which product and dose are best for you. Is creatine safe: Yes or no? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Creatine monohydrate is the most studied form for brain health. "A common dose is 5 grams per day, but some studies suggest that taking up to 10 grams may improve cognitive support", says the nutritionist. Creatine occurs naturally in foods like meat and fish, but taking a supplement helps you get a steady amount. It is also found in many sports nutrition products. Talk to a healthcare provider to find out which product and dose are best for you. Is creatine safe: Yes or no? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Creatine is safe for most healthy adults and is one of the most researched supplements. Some people might experience water retention, bloating, or mild stomach upset if they take large doses or start with a loading phase. These side effects usually go away as the body gets used to the supplement. "If someone has kidney problems or tends to get dehydrated, they should talk to a healthcare provider before starting any supplements", says the expert. For most people, creatine is a safe and well-tolerated option to support both physical and mental health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Creatine is safe for most healthy adults and is one of the most researched supplements. Some people might experience water retention, bloating, or mild stomach upset if they take large doses or start with a loading phase. These side effects usually go away as the body gets used to the supplement. "If someone has kidney problems or tends to get dehydrated, they should talk to a healthcare provider before starting any supplements", says the expert. For most people, creatine is a safe and well-tolerated option to support both physical and mental health. {{/usCountry}}

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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