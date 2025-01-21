Death by diabetes and your waist size are linked? Study reveals shocking results

Did you know that your waist size can actually protect you against diabetes? Well, a recent study showed surprising results as it demonstrated how the waist circumference determines the mortality rate. The study led by Huizhong Ji, Northern Jiangsu People’s Hospital analysed the survival rates in American participants, and uncovered the hidden link between waist size and mortality rate due to diabetes, with significant differences between men and women. Also read | Nutritionist shares tips on how to reverse prediabetes with proper diet and exercise The study uncovered the hidden link between waist size and mortality rate due to diabetes, with significant differences between men and women. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study, published in Exploratory Research and Hypothesis in Medicine, was conducted on 3,151 women and 3,473 men with diabetes. The participants were tracked from 2003 to 2018, to understand their survival rates. The researchers uncovered surprising results when they observed that women with waist circumference of 107 centimeters showed lowest mortality rate. In men, the sweet spot was 89 centimeters, which is closer to the recommended health standards. However, for women, the waist circumference that can lead to lower mortality risk is way above the standard health waist size.

For ages, scientists have spoken about the dangers of visceral fat and how it can lead to complications, especially for people with diabetes. The study added that both little and too much belly fat can be problematic for both men and women. Also read | Demystifying diabetes: Different types, their causes, signs and symptoms, treatments and tips to manage them

Is your waist size related to mortality risk?(Pexels)

Mortality risk in men vs. women:

The relationship between waist size and mortality risk were different for both men and women. For women, waist size that’s less than 107 centimeters and above, in both cases, proved to be dangerous. For men, waist size more than 89 centimeters showed a steep higher risk with diabetes.

The researchers referred to obesity paradox to explain the situation. Obesity paradox, a common term in medical science, refers to the condition where a person with higher weight than standards recommendations may show lower mortality risk to certain chronic illnesses. However, this study is a first-of-its-kind to link waist circumference and mortality risk in people with diabetes. Also read | Diabetes could lead to coma or death—Are you at risk?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.