Deepika Padukone pregnant at 40 with 2nd baby: Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood is normalising ‘late pregnancy'

The traditional narrative of the 'biological clock' is undergoing a rewrite in India. As actor Deepika Padukone prepares to welcome her second child at age 40, she joins a cohort of high-profile women — including Katrina Kaif (42) and Sonam Kapoor (40) — who are collectively dismantling the stigma surrounding mid-life motherhood. Also read | Deepika Padukone announces pregnancy with cutest reveal, actor expecting second child with Ranveer Singh

High-profile pregnancies in Bollywood reflect changing societal norms about motherhood. (Instagram/ Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This shift represents more than just a celebrity trend; it is a significant cultural pivot toward reproductive autonomy, reflecting an India where career peaks and family expansion are no longer mutually exclusive.

The new vanguard of motherhood

The Hindi film industry has seen a series of high-profile pregnancies recently that challenge the historical 'biological cliff' of 35 and resonate with a changing demographic of urban professionals.

Weeks before Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy on April 18 – her and actor-husband Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua, was born in September 2024 – the arrival of Sonam Kapoor's second son in March 2026 sparked discourse on the emotional wisdom that often accompanies parenting in one's 40s.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Prior to that, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy announcement with Vicky Kaushal in September 2025 served as a poignant example for women prioritising readiness before embarking on motherhood. The normalisation of mid-life pregnancy in Bollywood acts as a signal to women across the country – it suggests that the timeline for personal fulfilment is no longer fixed by societal pressure but guided by individual readiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to that, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy announcement with Vicky Kaushal in September 2025 served as a poignant example for women prioritising readiness before embarking on motherhood. The normalisation of mid-life pregnancy in Bollywood acts as a signal to women across the country – it suggests that the timeline for personal fulfilment is no longer fixed by societal pressure but guided by individual readiness. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The intersection of biology and modern medicine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The intersection of biology and modern medicine {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the terms 'geriatric pregnancy' and 'late pregnancy' were once a standard (and often daunting) medical label for any woman over 35, the landscape in 2026 is vastly different. Advances in healthcare, coupled with a focus on holistic wellness, have significantly mitigated the risks historically associated with maternal age.

In a September 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “In recent years, more women have chosen to have children later in life, often prioritising careers, financial security, or personal readiness before starting a family.”

Dr Suri added, “Pregnancy later in life is no longer unusual, and with the right medical care and precautions, many women experience positive outcomes. While risks are higher compared to pregnancies in the 20s or early 30s, informed planning, regular check-ups, and a healthy lifestyle can go a long way in ensuring the safety of both mother and child.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The doctor maintained a balanced perspective, acknowledging that while autonomy is expanding, biological realities remain. After age 35, she explained that the natural decline in egg quantity and quality often makes assisted reproductive technology (ART), such as IVF or egg freezing, a common and normalised path.

Furthermore, while high levels of physical fitness and nutritional literacy among modern women contribute to higher success rates, standard medical protocols now include more rigorous screening for gestational diabetes, hypertension, and preeclampsia to ensure early intervention and positive outcomes, she explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON