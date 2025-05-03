Dentist debunks 3 common misconceptions about dental care to protect your smile

A sweet smile feels effortlessly photogenic, making it the showstopper but for it to be effortless, the right dental care puts all the effort in for your effortless smile. Whether it is teeth whitening or cosmetic procedures, the right dental care does all the heavy lifting for your smile, not only to keep it pretty but also healthy. However, it is easy to get confused, misunderstanding misconceptions as facts. Dental checkup is important.(Freepik)

In an interview with Dr Karishma Jaradi, Head Dentist and Senior Cosmetic Dental Surgeon, Dentzz Dental, debunked some common dental care myths.

She emphasised, “Dental care has evolved significantly with advancements in cosmetology, technology, and preventive practices. Yet, misconceptions persist, preventing many from making informed decisions about their oral health. From teeth whitening myths to the role of AI in dental care, these misunderstandings can lead to poor choices and missed opportunities for better care.”

Here's the entire guide Dr Jaradi shared, dispelling each of the myths with important information:

Myth 1: Cosmetic dentistry is only for aesthetics

Cosmetic dentistry isn't all about aesthetics. It also targets dental issues.

Many people mistakenly think cosmetic dentistry serves only a superficial purpose, designed purely to enhance one's smile for photographs and social occasions. However, the reality is that cosmetic dentistry often addresses both aesthetic and functional needs, playing a vital role in oral health and structural restoration.

For instance, dental bonding is not just used to cover discolourations or gaps; it’s also essential in repairing chipped or cracked teeth, restoring their strength and function. Dental veneers, while creating a uniform and attractive appearance, can protect weakened enamel and prevent further wear.

Similarly, clear aligners can do much more than straighten teeth for cosmetic reasons; they correct misaligned bites (malocclusions), which can otherwise lead to jaw pain, difficulty chewing, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, and excessive wear on teeth.

Furthermore, improving the alignment and positioning of teeth can make oral hygiene easier, reducing the likelihood of cavities and periodontal disease. In this sense, cosmetic dentistry blends artistry with essential medical treatment, promoting both self-confidence and long-term dental wellness.

Myth 2: Regular checkups aren’t necessary if there’s no pain

Regular checkups are important to ensure good dental health.

This is one of the most dangerous myths in dentistry. Many people assume that the absence of pain indicates good oral health. However, most dental problems start silently, developing underneath the surface without obvious symptoms until they become severe.

Cavities, for example, may not cause any discomfort until they reach deeper layers of the tooth, possibly leading to infections or abscesses.

Gum disease (gingivitis and periodontitis) often progresses without pain, quietly damaging gums and bone structure that support the teeth. By the time pain or bleeding occurs, significant and sometimes irreversible damage may have taken place.

Regular dental checkups enable early detection of such hidden problems. Dentists can spot minor issues during examinations or with diagnostic tools like X-rays and oral cancer screenings.

Professional dental cleanings are equally vital, as they remove plaque and tartar buildup substances that brushing and flossing alone can’t fully eliminate. Tartar, in particular, can lead to advanced gum disease and tooth loss if not professionally managed.

Myth 3: Teeth whitening damages enamel

Dentist shared that DIY whitening hacks can be harsh for your enamel.

The belief that teeth whitening inherently damages enamel has discouraged many from seeking treatments. While it's true that improper whitening practices can cause harm, professional teeth whitening, when done under the supervision of a qualified dentist, is safe, effective, and enamel-friendly.

Dentists use carefully formulated, clinically tested whitening agents that are specifically designed to penetrate tooth enamel safely and break down stains without altering the tooth’s physical integrity.

Additionally, professional treatments involve precise control over the concentration of bleaching agents and application time, minimising any risk of irritation or sensitivity.

Conversely, over-the-counter products or DIY remedies (like baking soda, lemon juice, or abrasive scrubs) can be harsh, leading to enamel erosion, increased sensitivity, and uneven whitening results if used improperly.

After professional whitening, dentists often recommend fluoride treatments or desensitising gels to strengthen enamel and manage temporary sensitivity, ensuring that your smile remains not only brighter but also healthy.

