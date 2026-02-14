Dentist with 40-year experience warns about 1 thing '200 million Americans use every morning that raises blood pressure'

He explained, “Listerine kills 99 percent of bacteria — and that’s the problem. It’s indiscriminate. It wipes out the nitrate-reducing bacteria your body uses to produce nitric oxide — one of the most important molecules for blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, and cardiovascular function.”

In a warning posted to Instagram on February 12, Dr Burhenne said that the quest for ‘99.9 percent clean’ may be inadvertently sabotaging people's cardiovascular health. The core of the issue, according to Dr Burhenne, was that popular antibacterial mouthwashes do not differentiate between 'bad' breath-causing germs and the 'good' bacteria essential for metabolic function.

For decades, the minty sting of mouthwash has been marketed as the ultimate seal of oral hygiene. However, Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, is sounding the alarm on a habit shared by an estimated '200 million Americans'.

The hidden risks by the numbers Dr Burhenne cited several alarming studies to highlight the systemic impact of over-sanitising the mouth. The University of Plymouth study was particularly striking, finding that mouthwash effectively 'erased' the blood pressure-lowering benefits of exercise by more than 60 percent within just two hours of use.

He said, "A Harvard-affiliated study that followed nearly 1,000 adults over 3 years found that people who used mouthwash twice a day had a 55 percent higher risk of developing prediabetes or diabetes. A separate study found twice-daily users had more than double the risk of developing high blood pressure. And a University of Plymouth study found mouthwash erased over 60 percent of the blood pressure benefits of exercise — completely abolished them within 2 hours."

Why aren't more dentists talking about this? Dr Burhenne didn't mince words regarding the dental industry's silence on the matter. "Here’s what most American dentists won’t tell you: your mouthwash is destroying the bacteria your body actually needs," he said. According to him, by prioritising a 'sterile' mouth over a 'balanced' biome, people might be trading fresh breath for long-term chronic illness.

For the millions of Americans already struggling with hypertension, this daily 30-second rinse could be a significant, yet overlooked, factor in their diagnosis, as he titled his post: "200 million Americans use this every morning. It raises their blood pressure, and their dentist never said a word."

