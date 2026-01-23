Skin care is not just about the creams you use: Dermat explains why treating skin from within should be your mantra

You wake up, look in the mirror, and see tired skin. You want glowing skin, so you try different creams and lotions, but they don't work. The truth is that the secret to radiant skin isn't just what you put on the surface, it actually starts from within. Simple products like cold cream and occasional face masks are no longer enough. Real skin health starts from within. Dermatologists agree that skin reflects what is happening inside the body. What is a dermatologist-recommended skin care routine? (Shutterstock)

Mumbai-based dermatologist Dr Anjali Ghatge tells Health Shots, “Vitamins, minerals, and hydration are important for skin health. People are starting to realise this. This awareness has led to discussions about the importance of nutrition for skin care. It encourages a new way of thinking that links diet to skin health."

Instead of focusing on the next trendy product promising quick results, people are now looking to long-term skin health. “This change comes from the rise of self-care habits after the Covid-19 pandemic. People have realised what they eat has a big impact on their skin, and it's not just about the creams they put on their faces", says the dermatologist.

How to nourish skin from the inside out? While natural diet is important to focus on nourishing the skin from inside out, supplements for skin health are also being recognised. “Products like collagen powders, glutathione supplements, and antioxidant-rich blends are especially popular among younger generations”, says the expert.

There has been a noticeable rise in demand for skin supplements, particularly among millennials who are focusing on skin elasticity and health rather than quick cosmetic fixes, according to the Medicina journal. These products use natural ingredients to support the skin's natural repair process, as reported in the journal Cosmetics. “Many users find that combining these supplements with topical treatments and a healthy diet leads to impressive results”, explains Dr Ghatge.

Do supplements actually help skin? Be careful about relying only on supplements for skin health. While supplements with collagen peptides and vitamin C can help, they should not replace a healthy lifestyle. Factors like stress, lack of sleep, and pollution also affect how our skin looks. It's important to combine supplements with good habits for the best results. “It’s not a miracle pill. It simply provides your skin with a steady supply of what it needs,” says nutritionist Dr Smita Patel. A balanced diet, adequate water intake, and good sleep are key to healthy skin.

How to introduce new skin care into a routine? To integrate this new skin care approach into your daily life, start with small, easy changes that support your skin from the inside out.