Dermat shares 'skin cycling' may be the secret to unlock glowing skin for Indians, suggests beginner-friendly routine

Skincare is slowly reaching a saturation point with the excessive layering and the increasing steps in your routine. Even your skin has hit the threshold of tolerance. This results in unexpected breakouts and irritated skin, leaving many confused, despite doing everything 'right.' But the key to healthy skin is simplicity. The skincare landscape in India now is seeing a growing consciousness towards skin cycling, which is rooted in the philosophy of minimalism and the idea of recovery. Indian skin requires recovery time for the skin to glow, instead of overloading with multiple steps and products.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Agrawal, Sr. Dermatologist, Formulator and Hair Transplant Surgeon, explained how skin cycling helps in the much-needed skin recovery, reducing flare-ups.

He said,"Indians are gradually moving away from complicated, multi-step routines toward a more mindful approach. One of the most noteworthy trends leading this shift is skin cycling. As a practising dermatologist, I’ve witnessed a sharp rise in issues related to over-exfoliation, barrier disruption, and ingredient overload. Overdoing actives like daily acids, retinoids, and heavy layering is leaving many with reactive skin with frequent flare-ups. These aren’t signs of ‘bad skin’ or ‘bad products,’ but rather signs of overuse and lack of recovery time. As a result, skinimalism, using fewer, smarter products, is gaining traction, with skin cycling leading the charge. The shift includes using only what skin needs, protecting the barrier, and understanding actives wisely."

Dr Prashant Agrawal shared a detailed guide on skin cycling, why Indians need it more right now, bursting common myths and an easy beginner-friendly routine:

What is skin cycling?

Skin cycling is a methodical skincare approach that alternates active ingredient use with rest days to support the skin’s natural repair processes. A typical 4-day cycle includes:

Day 1 – Exfoliation (e.g., AHA or BHA)

Day 2 – Retinoid application

Days 3 and 4 – Recovery (focused on hydration and barrier repair)

This structured rotation helps the skin reap the benefits of active ingredients without triggering irritation, inflammation, or sensitivity that can come from daily use.

Why Indians need skin cycling

Indian skin has distinct needs due to our climate, pollution levels, and melanin-rich skin type.

Indians are more susceptible to issues like pigmentation, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and reactivity.

How to start skin cycling

Skin cycling rejuvinates your skin because of recovery time.(Shutterstock)

Step 1: Understand your skin type

Tailor your skin cycling routine based on whether your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or combination.

For example, acne-prone skin may do well with a 4-day cycle, while sensitive skin may benefit from a longer cycle (5–6 days) with more recovery time.

Step 2: Select appropriate ingredients

Exfoliation night: Start with gentle acids like lactic acid, mandelic acid, or PHAs. Avoid combining multiple acids.

Start with gentle acids like lactic acid, mandelic acid, or PHAs. Avoid combining multiple acids. Retinoid night: For beginners, use lower-strength or encapsulated retinoids. Do not combine with other actives unless recommended by a dermatologist.

For beginners, use lower-strength or encapsulated retinoids. Do not combine with other actives unless recommended by a dermatologist. Recovery nights: Focus on barrier-supportive ingredients such as ceramides, niacinamide (low percentage), panthenol, or squalane.

Step 3: Avoid common pitfalls

Don’t apply exfoliants or retinoids on damp skin.

Avoid mixing vitamin C, exfoliating acids, and retinoids in the same routine.

Use sunscreen consistently, especially after exfoliation or retinoid nights.

Sample beginner-friendly routine

Actives need to be introduced carefully to your routine.(Shutterstock)

With time and consistent care, actives like antioxidants, peptides, or stronger exfoliants can be introduced based on specific skin goals.

Day 1: Cleanser → Gentle AHA serum → Moisturiser.

Day 2: Cleanser → Retinoid → Moisturiser.

Days 3 and 4: Cleanser → Hydrating serum (optional) → Barrier repair moisturiser.

Common myths about skin cycling

Myth 1: Skin cycling is only for damaged skin.

Truth: It’s a proactive approach suitable for anyone looking to build a sustainable, effective skincare routine.

Myth 2: It takes too long to see results.

Truth: Many people notice improvements in skin texture, reduced breakouts, and enhanced radiance within just 2–3 weeks.

Myth 3: You have to stop all other actives.

Truth: You don’t have to eliminate them, just time them wisely. For instance, vitamin C in the morning can coexist with skin cycling at night, as long as it’s not combined with strong nighttime actives.

