Dermatologist breaks down winter skincare dos and don’ts and reveals common cold-weather mistakes to avoid

Winter is coming, and with it comes a strict skincare routine to follow. From moisturizing your skin to protecting it from harsh weather, there are various ways one can take care of his/ her skin in cold weather. It is crucial to take extra care of your skin during this time of the year. The cold and dry air can damage your skin's natural moisture barrier, resulting in dryness and irritation; thus it is really important to follow certain skincare instructions. Along with the important tips, it is also essential to know about certain myths about the winter skincare routine. Winter skincare dos and don’ts(Unsplash)

Sharing an Instagram post on this topic, leading dermatologist Dr. Garekar, mentioned a few tips important for winter skincare. The post urges people not to follow five things one will be “tempted to do in winters.”

Winters Dos and Don'ts

The first point deals with long hot showers. While the temptation is to “turn your bathroom into a personal steam sauna,” the Instagram post clarified by suggesting that “hot water strips ceramides, lipids and NMF (natural moisturising factors) making your skin dry & parched.” It is recommended to use lukewarm water and moisturise within three minutes.

The post further suggested to “run the heater in intervals. If possible use a humidifier or place a bowl of water near the heater.” It has also been suggested to use lukewarm water for the scalp and shampoo. For the final rinse, it has been advised to use cold water.

When it comes to hydrating your body during the winter season, the Instagram post recommended to “aim for 2-2.5 L/day depending on your activity.” It has also been claimed that even 20-30 minutes of indoor workouts count – skipping, yoga, or dance reels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.