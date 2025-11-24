Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 12 simple skincare tips to nourish extremely dry skin in winter❄️

Dry skin got you down? Finding the right products can be a game-changer. If your skin tends to lose moisture easily, leaving it rough and flaky, it's time to focus on hydration. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shahnaz Husain, known for her herbal skincare products for over 50 years, shares her top tips for crafting a hydrating routine for dry skin that'll leave your skin feeling soft, supple, and amazing. Think gentle, moisturising formulas that won't clog pores – hello, healthy skin barrier. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally: Potato juice to baking soda Shahnaz Husain noted that slugging is not just a social media trend, but a skincare lifestyle choice that involves applying skin serum and locking in moisture with a night cream. (Pic on right: Freepik)

She said, “Begin by restoring skin hydration with topical moisturising treatments that are both potent and natural remedies. However, the key is to incorporate these in your daily skincare regime and follow it regularly to ensure that your skin's moisture is restored.”

Here's her step-by-step routine for dry skin:

Natural oils

Shahnaz shared, “Use natural oils for massaging your skin directly. Oils such as jojoba, olive, and coconut oils, when warmed slightly, can be easily massaged before or after a bath, directly on your damp skin. It results in soft and supple skin when applied after a bath, as your skin is open to absorb it in the deeper layer of the tissues, nourishing it deeply. Make this a daily ritual after your bath to ensure your skin begins healing and moisture is restored.”

DIY mask

“Prepare DIY masks using natural ingredients easily available on your kitchen shelf. For instance, prepare a mix of oats with honey, mash the oats enough to prepare a paste out of it, apply it and leave it on for 15 minutes, then rinse off with lukewarm water. This skin hydration mask also acts as a natural remedy for skin polishing and exfoliating your skin gently; therefore, use it twice a week to ensure maximum benefit,” she added.

DIY skin cleanser

“Mix together half a cup of milk with a few drops of honey and apply it using a cotton ball, leave it on for 5 minutes and then rinse off with cool water. It not only cleanses your face well, but also provides hydration without drying your skin; honey repairs the damage of dryness on your skin. This can be done at night for maximum benefit,” she said.

Shahnaz Husain shared that, if possible, consider using petroleum jelly to lock in moisture. However, avoid using jelly if you have acne-prone skin.(Pexels)

More skincare tips for winter

Want to know more of Shahnaz's secrets? Read on for her top tips:

1. Remember to immediately moisturise your skin after bath or shower as damp skin can lock moisture.

2. Use thick lotions and creams that will ensure that your skin is rehydrated well.

3. Cleansing your face with hydrating cleansers and face wash based on foam will ensure it cleanses without stripping your skin off its natural moisture.

4. Limit your shower time to 10 minutes for daily shower rituals as more than it would further damage your skin.

5. Ensure that the bathing water is lukewarm that would be gentle on your dry skin.

6. Drink ample water and fruit juices to keep your body hydrated as a healthy hydrated body equals to well nourished skin.

7. Keep a humidifier in your room to ensure that during winter your skin doesn’t lose its moisture.

8. Slugging is not a social media trend but also a skincare lifestyle choice that involves using skin serum and locking in the moisture with a night cream.

9. If you can then consider using petroleum jelly to lock in the moisture. However, avoid using jelly if you have acne prone skin.

10. You can directly apply aloe vera gel to your face twice a day to ensure that your skin is ample hydrated throughout the day.

11. Protect your skin against cold climate by wearing natural fabrics that do not irritate your skin.

12. Moisturise and hydrate your body using body oils and hydrating creams or lotions formulated with almond oil, olive oil, lavender oil, and aloe vera, these are hydrating ingredients that also repair dry skin issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.