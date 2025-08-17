Dermatologist shares a simple bedtime hack to stop your earlobes from sagging in older age: ‘Easiest thing you can do’

In a new video, dermatologist Dr Sam Ellis has shared a fairly simple solution for a problem that impacts almost all the women in the world: earlobes sagging with age. Dermatologist Dr. Sam Ellis discusses earlobe sagging, a common issue for women as they age. (AI-generated image)

Saggy earlobes: A problem for many

She highlights that as people age, earlobes tend to become saggier and looser. This can lead to earrings looking "sad" in the ear holes, a problem typically noticed in the 40s or 50s rather than in one's 20s or 30s.

“I'm going to give you some cosmetic advice so that when you're sitting around with your girlfriends 20 years from now and they're all complaining of this cosmetic issue, you're going to be like, ‘Well, I actually saw this random doctor on social media talk about this 20 years ago.’ So, your problem is not a problem that I'm dealing with. And it has to do with your earlobes,” she said.

“As we age, our earlobes get saggier. They get looser. And if you wear earrings, that can become a problem because your earrings can start to look very sad in your ear holes. And it's not usually something you notice in your 20s, or your 30s, but come 40s, come 50s, your earrings are not looking as cute in their holes as they once were," she added.

Her solution? Take it off when you go to bed!

“And the easiest thing you can do to prevent premature stretching of your ear holes is to not sleep in your earrings. And to clarify, I'm not talking about the earrings that you're wearing up here in your nice, strong, highly fortified cartilage. If this doesn't cause irritation for you, you're fine. What I'm talking about is wearing earrings in this loose, floppy earlobe, night after night, year after year, putting unnecessary strain and stress on your piercing holes and causing them to stretch out way sooner than they actually should. So maybe start taking your earrings out before bed and then you can thank me in 20 years.”

Other ways to fix the issue

She also listed other things that contribute to premature stretching of your piercing holes'

- Prolonged wearing of heavy earrings

- Sun damage (don’t forget SPF on your ears!)

- Having multiple lobe piercings

“If your ear holes have reached the point where they are already stretched out, we can use filler (in mild cases) or a surgical lobe repair (in moderate to severe cases) to restore the natural architecture of the ear,” she said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.