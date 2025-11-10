Dermatologist shares timeline for bridal facial to get radiant skin before wedding: From 4 months to 1 week

The wedding season is here, and brides are prepping to look their best, achieve the much-coveted bridal glow that complements their smile on the big day. The months leading up to the big day can be hectic, especially if you are eyeing that dewy, radiant skin. One of the most common treatments brides opt for is a facial, which helps to deep cleanse and exfoliate the skin. Facial treatments help to achieve an even-toned skin glow. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But facials too vary, from types, intensity, to purpose. Moreover, the correct facial selection also depends on how much time you have until the wedding. There are some treatments which you can opt for if you are beginning in advance, or last-minute options for an instant glow.

To understand this timeline better, HT Lifestyle reached out to an expert. Dr Khushboo Jha, chief dermatologist-consultant at Metro Hospital and founder of One Skin Clinic in Faridabad, told us that brides can look radiant with the help of professional treatments, but it requires time, and cannot be wrapped up in one or two visits.

Dr Jha shared a timeline for correct facial selection. You can choose depending on when your wedding is:

3-4 months before

Your facial selection depends on your skin's needs and condition. As per the dermatologist, if you want to improve skin texture, boost collagen, then 3-4 months before is the right time to begin clinical facials.

“One of the great starter treatments includes HydraFacial or AquaGlow facial. They work by exfoliating the dead skin cells and also use the mechanism of suction and incorporation of hydrating serums, which enable pore cleaning and provide a fresh look,” Dr Jha recommended these treatments for beginners.

Again, circling back to targeted treatments, for brides with dull or uneven skin tones, Dr Jha advised going for medifacials. “Go for medifacials such as chemical peels that help to resurface the skin slowly, and mild acids are used for the same, such as lactic acid or mandelic acid.”

2 months before

If you have 2 months left before the wedding, Dr Jha recommended narrowing down to targeted, skin-specific treatments. These include pigmentation, acne scars, or fine lines.

“Carbon facials work well for oily and acne-prone skin, while laser toning helps with pigmentation and gives a porcelain glow. Brides in their late 20s and 30s can also consider collagen-stimulating facials like Morpheus8, Forma, or RF microneedling, which tighten skin and refine pores,” Dr Jha shared the names of the facials.

1 month before

As the clock ticks closer to the big day, the dermatologist reminds that at this stage, the goals of facials are hydration and brightness. Dr Jha added, “Vitamin C-infused facials, oxy facials, or glutathione-based medifacials deliver instant radiance and plumpness.”

For brides with dry and sensitive skin, Dr Jha suggested, “Go for oxygen dome therapy or LED facials as they can calm redness and restore balance.”

But during this time, the dermatologist warned about aggressive peels or lasers, as they may irritate your skin, and you do not have enough time for recovery.

1 week before

For the final touch-up, go for gentle treatments without risking any irritation. “Opt for a gentle hydration or brightening facial to refresh the skin,” Dr Jha added. “A mild enzyme polish or sheet mask-based medifacial adds that final dewy finish without risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.