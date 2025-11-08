Fortis dermatologist explains if at-home LED masks are worth the hype: ‘The placebo effect is…’

LED masks are frequently spotted in the skincare routines of influencers online. The sci-fi-looking masks emitting glowy lights are the latest in beauty tech. But is the skincare tech truly living up to its hype? And should you consider adding it to your own skincare? An LED light therapy mask can help to reduce the appearance of acne, fine lines, and wrinkles. It works by emitting different wavelengths of light that can penetrate the skin at varying depths.(Picture credit: Freepik)

To have all the questions answered, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, consultant - dermatology & cosmetology at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai. The buzz around LED face masks does not include their actual drawbacks. And even if people may report positive changes, the dermatologist debunked this by saying, “Many people combine LED masks with good skincare routines, such as cleansers, toners, serums, so the real improvements often come from consistent care, not the light itself. In fact, the results of a ‘good skin’ may be, as Dr Smriti puts it, “the placebo effect of using a techy gadget.”

So, in other words, the at-home LED masks may not be as efficient as their clinical counterparts.



Why at home LED masks don't work?

At home, LED treatments are soothing, but don't show any real results. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

According to Dr Singh, most at-home LED masks don't have the power to live up to their claims. They are very different from the ones used by experts.

“In dermatology clinics, these treatments are done under strict protocols, the right wavelength, dose, and duration, using high-powered devices that can reach deeper skin layers,” she revealed how LED mask treatments are done by experts.

In contrast, the dermatologist shed light on the inefficiency of at-home versions of the LED mask, calling them ‘weaker.’ “The at-home versions, in comparison, are significantly weaker. So while they might make your skin feel warm and relaxed, they rarely trigger the kind of cellular change needed to boost collagen or reduce acne effectively,” she explained.

What does it mean?

This means that one should not keep high expectations of skin improvements from at-home LED masks. Professional-grade LED treatments performed under a dermatologist's supervision deliver better results, which simply cannot match the home devices.

Dr Singh further emphasised that clinics often use targeted treatments and in-clinic laser therapies with medical-grade precision that can yield results. She reminded that LED masks are a gentle add-on but not a shortcut for getting flawless skin, even though they are usually marketed that way. This requires one to be cautious and accordingly manage their tamper with their expectations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.