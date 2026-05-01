Dermatologist warns of 'Mounjaro face': Skincare tips for balanced weight loss success

With Mounjaro becoming a go-to option for fast weight loss, experts are now highlighting a lesser-discussed aspect called ‘Mounjaro face’. Dermatologists explain that rapid weight loss may lead to noticeable facial changes, including sagging, hollowing, and loss of elasticity.

Understanding about Mounjaro Face and its impact.(Unsplash)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajara Sayyad, medical director and business head at Eterne Clinic, and consultant dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, explained how these changes occur and what can be done to manage them.

Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency'

What is Mounjaro face?

Dr Sayyad said, “It refers to the facial alterations associated with quick and extensive weight loss, which includes the appearance of the cheeks being sunken or hollow, pronounced eye shadows and bags beneath the lower eyelids, loose or lax skin around the jawline or elsewhere on the face, and generally appearing gaunt and tired.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sayyad highlighted that this isn't a side effect of the drug itself, but a byproduct of the extremely fast and substantial loss of subcutaneous facial fat, the layer responsible for giving the face a youthful and rounded appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sayyad highlighted that this isn't a side effect of the drug itself, but a byproduct of the extremely fast and substantial loss of subcutaneous facial fat, the layer responsible for giving the face a youthful and rounded appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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It refers to the facial alterations associated with quick and extensive weight loss. (Unsplash)

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He highlighted that our face is typically supported by several pockets of fat that give structure and support to the facial features. When we rapidly shed weight, especially over 30, where collagen naturally begins to decrease, the skin may not have had sufficient time to naturally conform to the newly reduced volume, resulting in a discordant aesthetic of a thinner, fitter body contrasted with a visibly aged or worn-looking face.

What to do?

Dr Sayyad, “This doesn't mean Mounjaro should not be sought, as it genuinely does bring transformative change for people. It just suggests that rather than viewing this as another unpleasant drug-related side effect, doctors recommend taking a proactive and all-around approach toward it. So as not to get the ‘Mounjaro face’ with such a rapid rate of fat reduction, it's important to get the proper nutritional support. Without sufficient protein, rapid weight loss leads to muscle and volume depletion. A carefully crafted nutritional plan made by an experienced clinical nutritionist may well keep a lean body and healthy skin."

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Without sufficient protein, rapid weight loss leads to muscle and volume depletion. (Pexel)

Treatments

In conjunction with a healthy diet, treatments aimed at skin tightening and boosting collagen production are beneficial. Non-invasive treatments such as radiofrequency (RF) and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) can enhance skin firmness and elasticity by encouraging the body's natural collagen production process, mitigating the effect of sagging skin that can result from quick weight loss.

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According to Dr Sayyad, let's not neglect skin laxity, the ‘Mounjaro face’, or any skin-related woes that may occur with drastic weight loss. Mounjaro is one potent tool for the transformation that people seek, but like any such drug, it'll have the most impact when approached carefully and supported wisely. Because for the weight-loss community, real success isn't achieved by just looking slimmer, but also by finding balance, inside and out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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