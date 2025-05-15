Dermats share why you are breaking out along your hairline, suggest how to prevent and care

Are you annoyed by pesky little bumps or acne near your hairline, the area where your skincare routine ends and your haircare routine begins? It’s easy to get confused about what’s behind these flare-ups. Sometimes, they’re even overlooked since they don’t fall within the usual T-zone or common breakout areas like the cheeks or jawline. This type of acne is known as hairline acne. Hairline acne occurs on the forehead, near the scalp.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to elaborate on this type of acne and the possible ways one can treat and prevent it.

What is hairline acne?

Dr Bindu Sthalekar, Celebrity Dermatologist, Trichologist and Cosmetologist, Founder and Chief Dermatologist of SkinSmart Solutions, explained more about this hairline acne.

She said, “Hairline breakouts refer to acne or small bumps that appear along or just beneath the hairline. These are quite common and can often be mistaken for regular pimples, but they tend to be caused by a mix of skincare, haircare, and hygiene habits.”

While Dr Gagan Raina, Medical and Clinical Director of Arisia Skin Clinic, added, “These breakouts can be caused by various factors, including clogged pores, hair products, and inflammation.”

Causes

Dr Gagan Raina shared these potential causes of hairline breakouts:

Clogged hair follicles: Hair follicles can become blocked by a buildup of dead skin cells, excess sebum (oil), or dirt, leading to inflammation and breakouts.

Hair follicles can become blocked by a buildup of dead skin cells, excess sebum (oil), or dirt, leading to inflammation and breakouts. Hair products: Shampoos, conditioners, and styling products (especially those with oil or waxes) can clog pores and cause breakouts, especially along the hairline where they come into contact with the skin.

Shampoos, conditioners, and styling products (especially those with oil or waxes) can clog pores and cause breakouts, especially along the hairline where they come into contact with the skin. Poor scalp hygiene: Not washing your hair frequently enough can lead to a buildup of oil, dead skin cells, and other debris that can clog pores and cause breakouts.

Not washing your hair frequently enough can lead to a buildup of oil, dead skin cells, and other debris that can clog pores and cause breakouts. Headwear: Wearing tight headwear like hats or headbands can cause friction and irritation, leading to breakouts.

Wearing tight headwear like hats or headbands can cause friction and irritation, leading to breakouts. Other factors: Hormonal changes, stress, a poor diet, and even bacterial or fungal infections can also contribute to hairline breakouts.

Prevention and care tips

Dr Bindu Sthalekar listed these prevention steps for hairline acne:

Cleanse mindfully: Use a gentle cleanser and make sure to wash all the way up to your hairline. Many people forget to rinse this area thoroughly, especially when removing makeup or sunscreen.

Use a gentle cleanser and make sure to wash all the way up to your hairline. Many people forget to rinse this area thoroughly, especially when removing makeup or sunscreen. Be cautious with hair products: Styling creams, oils, and even conditioners can clog pores if they seep onto the skin. Try to avoid applying hair products directly at the root or near the forehead.

Styling creams, oils, and even conditioners can clog pores if they seep onto the skin. Try to avoid applying hair products directly at the root or near the forehead. Shampoo regularly: If you have an oily scalp or use heavy styling products, make sure to wash your hair frequently to prevent build-up, especially after workouts or outdoor exposure.

If you have an oily scalp or use heavy styling products, make sure to wash your hair frequently to prevent build-up, especially after workouts or outdoor exposure. Hands off: Try not to touch or scratch the area unnecessarily—this can introduce bacteria and worsen inflammation.

Try not to touch or scratch the area unnecessarily—this can introduce bacteria and worsen inflammation. Choose non-comedogenic formulas: Ensure both your skincare and haircare products are free from pore-clogging ingredients.

Ensure both your skincare and haircare products are free from pore-clogging ingredients. Post-workout hygiene: If you're prone to sweating around the forehead or scalp, cleanse the area soon after exercise. Even a quick swipe with micellar water can help prevent clogged pores.

Dr Gagan Raina added to this list of prevention and care, sharing this tip:

Over-the-Counter treatments: Products containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help to clear breakouts and prevent new ones from forming.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.