Diabetes: Ayurvedic remedies to prevent heart and kidney disorders in diabetics

Uncontrolled diabetes can take a toll on your heart and kidney health and over the time damage these crucial organs. From heart attack, stroke, cardiac failure to chronic kidney diseases requiring dialysis on a regular basis, diabetes can impact one's quality of life severely. Yet, a majority of diabetics are not able to control their sugar levels well due to which they are at risk of developing deadly complications. (Also read: Diabetes: Ayurveda expert on easy tips to control blood sugar in just 15 days)

"People with diabetes tend to develop heart disease at a younger age than people without diabetes. Heart failure is highly prevalent (25% in chronic heart failure and up to 40% in acute heart failure) in patients with diabetes mellitus. Its prevalence is four-times higher than that of the general population, suggesting a pathogenetic role of diabetes in heart failure," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post. (Also read: Diabetes: Healthy and delicious food combinations to lower blood sugar level)

Dr Bhavsar says diabetes is also the leading cause of kidney disease and about 1 out of 3 adults with diabetes has kidney disease. The expert says kidney damage may begin 10 to 15 years after diabetes starts and as damage gets worse, the kidneys become worse at cleansing the blood.

The Ayurveda expert offers some useful tips for people with diabetes (Type 1 and 2) to help prevent and manage heart and kidney disorders.

1. Add a pinch of cinnamon in your water, tea or coffee

2. Have 10-20 ml of organic apple cider vinegar (with mother) either one hour before or after meals.

3. Avoid salt, dairy and cereals once a week or once in 15 days.

4. Have 1 tsp of soaked fenugreek or methi seeds daily on an empty stomach and make a tea out of it.

5. Incorporate deep breathing exercise or pranayamas for at least 20 minutes in your routine.

6. Exercise for at least 6 hours per week.

7. Incorporate garlic in your meals.

8. Drink enough water. It is very important.

9. Limit caffeine, deep fried foods, white rice and sugar, alcohol and prefer seasonal fruits and veggies and freshly cooked warm meals.

"Keeping your blood sugar normal with healthy lifestyle is the best way to prevent these diseases and lead a healthy life. Consult an ayurvedic doctor before incorporating these things as the doctor shall be able to suggest you proper dosage of these herbs or remedies keeping in mind your prakriti, mental health, sugar levels, physical activities, sleep, etc," concludes Dr Bhavsar.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter