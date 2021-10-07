Diabetes to prostate cancer: Regular health checkups all men should go for

Just like women, men too are at a higher risk of developing certain health problems, mostly after a certain age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men are more likely to have diabetes than women. Similarly, men upto 45 are more likely to have high blood pressure compared to women of same age. Men also have more heart disease risk factors than women and are more likely to die from them. Then there is prostate cancer specific to men which is one of the most common types of cancer in them.

"It is imperative for each and every man to consult their doctor and go for regular check-ups and follow-ups as suggested. Not doing so can worsen one’s condition. Here is complete information about the tests and screenings that are vital when it comes to men. Do not skip them at any cost, and keep various diseases and ailments at bay. After all, your health is of prime importance to you," says Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road.

Here are various health checkups men should do on a regular basis, according to Dr Moon.

Blood pressure monitoring: This is imperative for young and older adults to keep many other heart conditions at bay. So, do it as per your doctor’s advice.

Cholesterol levels: Men who are above 35 should get their cholesterol levels checked after every 3 years. This can change if you have some additional health conditions. You might need to opt for screening right from the age of 20 in case you have diabetes, body mass index (BMI) over 30, family history of stroke, or smoke.

Diabetes: Men are at a greater risk of getting diabetes from a younger age. Thus, if you have a family history of diabetes, BMI above 25, are obese, have high BP then you need to get your sugar levels monitored from time to time.

Sexually transmitted disease (STD screening test): Well, this is not really much discussed. But, yes it is essential for you to manage your sexual health, and lead a healthy life. This aspect is ignored by many men owing to the lack of awareness regarding this subject. STD tests are also sometimes called STI (sexually transmitted infection) tests involving a small blood draw.

Eye check-up: You need to get your eyes checked after 40 years regularly every year. Your vision can get impaired owing to the constant use of electronic gadgets or even diabetes can take a toll on your eyes. Also, don’t ignore signs like blurriness, red-eye, pain, or swelling.

Prostate Cancer: Older men over 60 have double the chances of suffering from prostate cancer. Hence, timely intervention and screening will aid in prompt diagnosis and care. You will be asked to opt for a digital rectal exam (DRE) and a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test to monitor prostate problems.

Bone health evaluation: Like women, this test is important for men too. This test will help you to measure bone mass. A good bone-mineral density will help eliminate the risk of osteoporosis. This condition can make your bones weak and brittle. Thus, you will suffer from fractures. It is necessary for men above 50 to regular check their bone health.

Skin problems: Like prostate health, even skin health is equally important. You need to report any moles or freckles and look for any changes in the colour, size, or shape of any spots on the skin. Go for regular appointments and get all your skin problems solved.

Dental health: It is a strict no no to ignore your dental health. You need to follow proper oral hygiene to rule out mouth cancer. Thus, it will be possible for you to tackle infections such as cold sores and gum diseases. If you take good care of yourself then you will be able to enhance your quality of life.

