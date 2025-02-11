Did Tom Cruise get Botox or fillers? Plastic surgeon explains reason behind his unrecognizable puffy-cheeked face

During the Super Bowl, Tom Cruise starred in a pregame ad. Soon, the 62-year-old actor's face in the advertisement caught the internet's attention, with many calling it ‘odd, puffy, plastic, and stretched’. One user commented, “He’s reached the point where he does not look like Tom Cruise anymore.” Tom Cruise's face in a Super Bowl ad sparked plastic surgery rumours.

The whole ad became even more shocking for many as a trailer for his new film Mission: Impossible played just 10 minutes before the ad, and in it, Tom looked like his usual self. A plastic surgeon told the Daily Mail that he showed signs of recent filler in his cheeks and used Botox to freeze the muscles to help reduce wrinkles.

Did Tom Cruise get Botox and fillers?

Dr Gaurav Bharti, a plastic surgeon at HKB Cosmetic Surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina, told Daily Mail, “I think the biggest thing with Tom Cruise is that he has historically aged pretty well. But the biggest thing is his jawline definition has changed, and he now looks a little fuller on the Super Bowl and a bit more stretched out…instead of that harsh definition he typically has.” According to the doctor, this can happen when fillers are over-used in certain areas, causing the skin to stretch out and add more volume to the face.

Check out the ad here:

No invasive surgery for Cruise

Several other plastic surgeons told the publication that though the actor seems to have gotten fillers done, there are fewer chances that he did any invasive procedures that required going under the knife as the skin around his jawline appeared too loose.

Moreover, a source told InTouch in 2024 that the actor hates the idea of going under the knife because he's terrified that it could leave him looking like a caricature of himself. In fact, in 2021, he even had the chipmunk cheek nightmare when he got talked into getting filler in his face and it took months to go down.

Per the Daily Mail, fillers generally last six to eight months and cost around $500 to $1,200 per syringe. For the uninitiated, fillers are gel-like substances injected under the skin. It restores lost volume, removes wrinkles, and enhances the face contours. They are generally made from natural or synthetic substances, most commonly hyaluronic acid.

Another plastic surgeon, Dr David Pincus, said that the actor may have opted for fat grafts instead of fillers - it involves removing fat cells from one area of the body and re-injecting them in the face to give a natural look. Reportedly, the procedure costs around $1,500 to $3,800 per single area of the face.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.