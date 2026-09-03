Did you know onions can reduce cholesterol? Fitness coach shares 4 surprising benefits of the ‘humble’ vegetable

Onions are one of those everyday vegetables that rarely get a second thought. Whether they’re cooked into curries and gravies, tossed into salads or served raw as a salad, they are a staple in countless meals.

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But while most of us eat them out of habit, their nutritional value often goes overlooked. From antioxidants and fibre to essential vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds, the humble onion may offer more health benefits than you realise.

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Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is highlighting the lesser-known nutritional value and health benefits of onions.

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on September 3, the fitness coach highlights, “The humble everyday onion. You have no idea how healthy it is. Here are four things you should definitely know.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on September 3, the fitness coach highlights, “The humble everyday onion. You have no idea how healthy it is. Here are four things you should definitely know.” {{/usCountry}}

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Packed with antioxidants

Onions may be a humble everyday vegetable used in countless recipes to add flavour and depth to gravies, but they are rich in antioxidants and plant compounds. Onions can help protect cells from damage, reduce inflammation and support overall heart and immune health.

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Raj explains, “Firstly, it is packed with antioxidants. Specifically, it contains this thing called quercetin. Quercetin is a compound that actually reduces inflammation in your joints and muscles, improves heart health, and also protects your cells against damage.”

Rich in fibre

Despite often being used primarily to add flavour to dishes, onions are surprisingly good sources of dietary fibre. Raj highlights, “Secondly, onions are actually quite rich in fibre. A large onion contains about two to 2.5 g of fibre, which is amazing for a non-main vegetable.”

Contains sulphur-rich compounds

Onions also contain numerous sulphur-rich compounds that give them their characteristic sharp flavour and are responsible for making your eyes water while chopping them, as these compounds can cause irritation, which activates the tear glands.

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Beyond making your eyes water, however, these natural compounds may offer some notable health benefits. The fitness coach notes, “Number three, it is rich in sulfur compounds. Well, so what? Why does that matter? Because sulfur compounds actually help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure.”

Loaded with vitamins and minerals

While other vegetables are often celebrated for their vitamin and mineral content, onions pack a nutritional punch of their own, though their benefits may be lesser known. Despite being relatively low in calories, they contain several essential nutrients that can contribute to your daily requirements.

Raj elaborates, “It contains just about 30 calories, but it provides you with a lot of vitamins and minerals. Specifically, it provides you with about 10 percent of your daily requirement of vitamin C and vitamin B6 and five percent of your daily requirement of potassium.”

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Besides these nutrients, the fitness coach also points out that onions are naturally gluten-free, fat-free and dairy-free, like other vegetables. So, the next time you reach for an onion to add flavour to your meal, remember that you’re also adding an impressive boost of essential nutrients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.

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