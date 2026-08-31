Weight loss results taking too long? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 5 non-negotiables if you truly want to get fit

Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is breaking down five non-negotiables you need to follow if you’re serious about getting fit, in an Instagram video shared on August 31.

Fitness is rarely a straight journey. There will be highs and lows, and it can be frustrating when you feel like you’re showing up, putting in the effort and still not seeing the results you want. But meaningful progress takes time, and consistency and patience are what ultimately make the difference. If you keep showing up and doing the work, the results will follow.

Exercise four to six days a week Regular exercise is essential if you want to get fit. Raj recommends working out at least four to six times a week, regardless of how busy you are. If your goal is to lose weight and improve your fitness, consistency and making the effort to show up are non-negotiables.

Raj highlights, “Number one, you have to exercise four to six days a week. There is literally no one who's gotten fit without exercising consistently. It doesn't have to be intense. It doesn't have to be crazy, but you have to show up and do the work. Find a way to make it happen because this is a habit that will keep on giving, not just for the next couple of years, but for the rest of your life.”

Eat better consistently When you embark on your fitness journey, becoming more disciplined about your nutrition is an important step. However, it’s equally important to be honest and consistent with your eating habits. Having a clean, healthy meal occasionally doesn’t count if the rest of your diet is dominated by junk food.

Raj explains, “Number two, you have to eat better than ‘kinda sorta’ well. A little bit of protein, a little bit of vegetables, saying no to junk every once in a while – not enough. You're going to have to be more disciplined. Both food quality and food quantity matter. So, you have to eat the right stuff, and you have to limit your portion sizes.”

Prioritise sleep Sleep is another important pillar of fitness that often gets overlooked. Consistently running on poor sleep can affect not only your energy levels but also your metabolism and other bodily functions. It can also make it harder to make healthier choices and stick to them over time.

The fitness coach notes, “Number three, you have to prioritise sleep, at least six and a half hours, ideally seven hours every day. Because if you don't do this, you can't even dream about doing the first two things consistently.”

Take accountability Making healthier choices consistently is a responsibility you have to take and hold yourself accountable for. The fitness process involves identifying gaps in your routine and finding opportunities to replace unhealthy habits with better ones. If you struggle to hold yourself accountable, consider working with a trainer or someone who can help keep you on track.

Raj stresses, “Number four, you need to be honest with yourself. You can't just tell yourself that, ‘I'm working really hard, I'm eating really well, but I'm not seeing results’. You have to take accountability. You have to look into your life, find gaps, and fix them. And if you can't do it, find someone you will be accountable to.”

Be patient Fitness is all about consistency and patience. Meaningful results don’t happen overnight, and crash diets or quick fixes are rarely sustainable. You have to keep showing up, putting in the effort and staying consistent to see lasting progress.

The fitness coach highlights, “Number five, you have to be patient. Even if you do the first four things perfectly, consistently, it will take time for results to show up. So, be consistent, be patient, and keep doing the work, and I guarantee you, you will progress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.