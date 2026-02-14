Did you know your morning coffee may damage joints? Doctor shares 5 warning signs

Coffee is a beloved morning beverage and non-negotiable for many, primarily for the energy boost it provides and its ability to fight off morning grogginess. While the caffeinated drink does help combat lethargy, whether early in the day or later in the evening, it may have unintended side effects if precautions are not maintained. Like any food or beverage, its impact also varies based on the time of consumption. Turns out, coffee consumption in the morning is not always as harmless as it may seem, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach or without adequate hydration.



HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Rohan Goyal, founder and regenerative medicine specialist at Nuvana, who revealed that morning coffee may be potentially detrimental and could worsen certain existing conditions in vulnerable groups. Here's a look at who is most likely to be affected and the warning signs that may help you identify a problem early.

“Morning coffee is usually not believed to be harmful, but for certain individuals, it could accelerate joint discomfort,” he noted.





Why may it be unhealthy? Caffeine is widely known for its stimulating effects, helping people to feel more ‘awake’ within minutes of drinking. But its effects go beyond a quick energy boost, influencing the body's physiology in ways that extend past wakefulness.

“Caffeine energises the nervous system and temporarily increases cortisol and adrenaline levels," Dr Goyal revealed. So caffeine activates the nervous system and temporarily elevates stress hormones such as stress hormone such as cortisol an adeanline.

Joint sensitivity increases with this habit of morning coffee consumption. Dr Goyal elaborated, "For these specific people who are already dealing with inflammation, dehydration, poor sleep, and pre-arthritis signs, this can add to stiffness and pain — especially in the smaller joints of the hands, knees, and ankles.”



Dehydration is another important factor that is often overlooked, as the body naturally becomes mildly dehydrated overnight. "What most people don’t realise is that consuming coffee before water or breakfast when hydration is low can lead to a reduction in the cushioning between the joints and pain getting more severe," the doctor shared. This means you need to hydrate, drink water first and not immediately drink coffee after waking up.

It puts the ‘bed tea’ or ‘bed coffee’ concept into a new perspective, as many people often choose to break their overnight fast with a caffeinated beverage.

So the doctor urged to drink water and avoid having coffee on an empty stomach. It does not mean you need to eliminate coffee from your routine.

Another reason for weakened bones and joints is that, according to the doctor, excessive coffee intake can interfere with calcium absorption. Over time, this can be debilitating and may affect bone density, particularly in people above 35-40 years, women approaching menopause, or those with Vitamin D deficiency.