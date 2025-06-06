Dietician shares the truth about summer weight loss diets and why they may backfire

Summer is here, and with it comes the itch to get that ‘summer body’ ready for snatched beach dresses and bikinis. Tapping into this big demand, many trends circulate on social media feeds, from quick weight loss hacks promising results in weeks to drastic diet plans. They are all riding on the urgency of the summer countdown, as if all hell will break loose if you don't shed some kilos before your next beach sunset photoshoot. But with so much rush, many turn a blind eye to the potential risks. Even if a bombshell summer body is on your moodboard this season, don't rush into deceiving diets and weight loss hacks that may do more harm than good.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria, dietitian and clinic director at Diet Mantra, addressed the growing trend of weight loss methods that promise rapid results or push people toward extreme dietary restrictions.

She said, "During summers, there's an innate appetite to shed some kilos to look good at the beach. Watermelon detox, cold soup diets, fruit-only plans, quickly lose 5 kg in a week or no-carb till dinner ones-all these gain momentum on social media during this time. While all these exercises can compel you to lose quick water weight, you rarely burn actual fat."

The dietician shared a detailed guide with us on why these diets may not work in your favour and, most importantly, why they are unsustainable in the long run:

What's wrong with trending summer diets?

1. Nutrient deficiency risks:

Many summer fad diets eliminate major food groups.

For example, fruit-only diets often lack adequate protein, which is necessary for muscle repair and maintenance. They may also lack healthy fats, which play a key role in hormone production and overall cellular function.

2. Slowed metabolism:

Extremely low-calorie diets almost tell the body to conserve energy.

Frequent starving shuts down the metabolism, making it more and more difficult to lose weight.

3. Unsustainable patterns:

These plans aren't for actual living, not for a long duration.

Once you return to the everyday diet, you find you might get back more than you ever lost.

What actually works for summer weight loss?

1. Hydration is important

Summer heat and sweating could lead to dehydration, which slows down the metabolism and causes an increase in cravings.

Try keeping yourself with at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water. You can toss in some lemon, mint, or cucumber for extra zing.

2. Balanced meals, not extreme cuts

Create meals that include:

Complex carbs- quinoa, oats, brown rice

Lean proteins- paneer, tofu, chicken, dal

Healthy fat- nuts, seeds, avocado

Fibre-rich veggies

This keeps you full, prevents energy crashes, and fuels fat loss.

3. Smart Snacking

Instead of sugary cold drinks or fried items, try:

Greek yoghurt with berries

Roasted makhana

Chilled fruit bowls with chia seeds

Buttermilk or coconut water

4. Keep moving

If heavy cardio workouts are the last thing you want in the heat, there are other alternatives as well.

Get out early for your walk. Yoga, swimming, and indoor dancing are equally efficient ways to burn those calories while boosting your spirits.

5. Listen to the body

It is natural to crave cold foods in the summer.

But instead of ice cream, try frozen banana smoothies or real fruit homemade popsicles.

Are summer detox/weight loss trends safe?

If a diet states you can lose 5 kg in a week, it is more likely loss of water than more stubborn fat.

Real weight loss is a matter of habit change, not the pursuit of a shortcut.

Instead of restricting, go ahead and work on nourishing your body with seasonal foods like cucumbers, tomatoes, bottle gourds, melons, and mint.

