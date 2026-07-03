Dietitian recommends eating this fruit daily for naturally glowing skin instead of buying expensive beauty products

Expounding on the dermatological benefits in her caption, she noted that the fruit 'stimulates keratinocyte proliferation — the cells responsible for skin regeneration', while directly supporting 'collagen production and protecting against UV-induced skin ageing '. Shweta shared.

This conversion process triggers a powerful internal cleansing mechanism that directly impacts longevity and skin vitality. "Now, this acts as a tiny vacuum cleaner," Shweta explained, adding, "It specifically targets old and worn-out cells and removes them from your body, giving you a literal reset from within."

Rather than treating the skin from the outside, Shweta advocated for systemic rejuvenation driven by the gut: "Stop buying expensive skincare serums and start eating this fruit instead. Here is exactly what happens when you start eating one pomegranate every day. Pomegranate contains polyphenols, especially ellagitannins, which are then converted into urolithin A in your body by your gut."

According to Shweta, the fruit acts as a multi-targeted health powerhouse , addressing everything from cellular ageing to joint pain, cardiovascular health and hormonal balance.

In a world obsessed with elaborate skincare routines and pricey anti-ageing serums, a nutrition expert suggested looking to the produce aisle rather than the cosmetics counter. Shweta Panchal, a nutritionist and dietitian, took to Instagram on July 1 to reveal the profound, clinically backed transformations that occur in the body when you consume just one pomegranate every day. Also read | ‘Just because some actress has said this is good…’: Dermatologist issues strict warning against fruit packs

A natural shield for heart and joints Beyond aesthetics, Shweta highlighted how a daily pomegranate serves as a powerful defence against chronic cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions. For individuals struggling with hypertension, she noted that the fruit 'spikes levels of nitric oxide, which relaxes your blood vessels and lowers your systolic blood pressure'.

Furthermore, its unique enzymatic actions provide profound relief for individuals with chronic pain and stiffness. "It blocks the enzyme which is responsible for the degeneration of your cartilage, hence protecting your joints. If you have frozen shoulder, arthritis, or a lot of pain in your joints, then you should definitely be eating one pomegranate every day," Shweta shared.

When it comes to cardiovascular health, Shweta challenged conventional wisdom regarding cholesterol, pointing out that 'LDL cholesterol inherently is not bad'. Instead, she clarified that it 'only causes heart blockages when it reacts with free radicals and oxidizes'.

"Now, pomegranate as a fruit is so powerful with its antioxidants that it literally shields your LDL particles and prevents them from oxidising, hence preventing any kind of plaque formation in your arteries," she explained. Shweta added that the 'punicalagins in pomegranate are among the most powerful antioxidants ever studied', identifying them as the key components that 'reduce LDL oxidation — the actual trigger for arterial plaque — and improve blood pressure naturally'.

Cultivating gut health and hormonal balance A significant portion of the fruit's magic lies in its interactions with the microbiome. Shweta described the pomegranate as 'literally a powerhouse for your gut microbiome, feeding all that good bacteria', which in turn is 'responsible for giving you that glow on your skin'.

Specifically, she noted that the fruit 'feeds akkermansia muciniphila — one of the most important gut bacteria for metabolic health and intestinal lining integrity'. The benefits also extend deep into endocrine health, making it an essential dietary addition for women navigating hormonal fluctuations. "Pomegranate contains natural phytoestrogens and ellagic acid that support estrogen metabolism," Shweta detailed. She highlighted that this is 'particularly beneficial for women with estrogen dominance, PCOS (which has been officially renamed globally to PMOS), and perimenopausal symptoms'.

Moving from occasional to daily consumption Despite the overwhelming clinical evidence supporting its use, Shweta lamented that the fruit remains vastly underutilised; "One fruit. Five conditions it directly addresses. And most Indians eat it only occasionally" She added, "Pomegranate is not just a fruit. It is one of the most clinically validated foods in nutrition science — and what it does for specific health conditions is genuinely remarkable."

Urging her followers to tackle systemic inflammation — which she labels 'the root of most lifestyle diseases' — Shweta noted that the fruit's 'polyphenol content reduces inflammatory markers more effectively than most fruits studied'. Her final prescription for long-term vitality is simple, accessible, and entirely dietary: "One fruit. Every single day. Your heart, skin, hormones, gut, and inflammation levels will all respond. Save this. Share it with someone who needs a reason to eat pomegranate daily."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.