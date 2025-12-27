Health benefits of papaya seeds: Dietitian shares 7 reasons to stop throwing them away

When you bite into a ripe, juicy papaya, it’s hard not to enjoy its sweet flavour and bright orange colour. This tropical fruit is a key part of many diets. People love it not only for its taste but also for its many health benefits. However, many of us throw away the seeds without thinking twice. If you do this, it’s time to change your mind. Those little black seeds have powerful health benefits you'll notice! While they may not look edible in the first glance, papaya seeds can be added to your diet for its many uses and benefits.(Freepik)

Are papaya seeds really healthy?

Papaya seeds are often overlooked, but they are highly nutritious, containing fibre, healthy fats, and protein, along with important vitamins and minerals such as zinc, calcium, and magnesium. "They are also rich in antioxidants, especially polyphenols and flavonoids, which can help improve your health, so the next time you think about throwing them away, consider that these small seeds could greatly benefit your health", Dietitian and Health Coach Vidhi Chawla tells Health Shots.

1. A natural weight loss ally

If you’re on a weight loss journey, papaya seeds might be the secret ingredient missing from your diet. These seeds are a rich source of dietary fibre, which supports digestion. They help keep your digestive tract running smoothly by preventing bloating and promoting regular bowel movements. Moreover, the fibre in papaya seeds can help you feel fuller longer, making it easier to resist those tempting snacks and control your calorie intake. Research in The Journal of Nutrition suggests that a high-fibre diet is associated with maintaining a healthy weight. So, incorporating those unassuming seeds could be a smart move in your quest to shed some pounds!

2. Gut health warrior

We can’t talk about health benefits without mentioning gut health. Our gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that play essential roles in our overall well-being. Papaya seeds contain an active compound called carpaine, known for its ability to eliminate harmful bacteria and intestinal worms. By improving gut flora and promoting a more balanced microbiome, these seeds can help reduce constipation and prevent digestive issues. Next time you enjoy a papaya, consider adding dried, ground seeds to your smoothie or yoghurt for an extra gut-friendly boost.

3. Cholesterol control

Heart health is paramount, and what you eat significantly impacts your cholesterol levels. Papaya seeds can be highly beneficial in this regard. With their fibre content, they help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) while supporting good cholesterol (HDL). Additionally, being rich in oleic acid, these seeds can positively influence lipid profiles, ultimately reducing the risk of heart disease. Including a tablespoon of papaya seeds in your diet can be a simple yet effective way to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

4. A shield against cancer

While it’s often said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, papaya seeds might be a stronger contender when it comes to cancer prevention. They are rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, which can cause cellular damage and promote cancer development. A study in the Journal of Cancer Metastasis and Treatment found that the polyphenols in papaya seeds can protect your body against several forms of cancer. To harness their protective properties, try crushing or grinding about five to six seeds and mixing them into your meals or juices, super simple and super effective!

5. Naturally soothe inflammation

For anyone experiencing chronic inflammation, whether from arthritis, gout, or other inflammatory conditions, papaya seeds can offer a natural remedy. The seeds are rich in vitamin C and other anti-inflammatory compounds. These nutrients work in tandem to reduce inflammation and promote better joint health. By incorporating papaya seeds into your diet, you may find a more holistic approach to managing inflammation without relying solely on medications.

6. Monthly relief for women

For many women, monthly cycle issues can be a source of discomfort and pain. Papaya seeds may provide a natural solution. Containing carotenoids, which can influence estrogen production, these seeds can help regulate menstrual cycles. Additionally, some anecdotal reports suggest they may alleviate period pain. While more scientific research on evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine is needed in this area, adding a tablespoon of papaya seeds to your routine may provide much-needed relief during a challenging time.

7. A natural remedy for food poisoning

Let’s face it, food poisoning is no fun. Fortunately, papaya seeds may help combat this unpleasant experience. The antibacterial properties of papaya seeds can help combat harmful bacteria, including E. coli strains that are often responsible for foodborne illnesses. To harness this benefit, consider making an extract from dried, ground papaya seeds to consume when you feel a bit off. It’s a natural remedy that could help you avoid discomfort.

What is the correct way to consume papaya seeds?

Now that you’re aware of the myriad benefits of papaya seeds, you're probably wondering how to incorporate them into your diet. "They are incredibly versatile! You can dry the seeds and grind them to sprinkle on salads, stir into smoothies, or mix into yoghurt. You might even try blending them into sauces or dips for an unexpected health kick," says Chawla. Moderation is key; a tablespoon a day is a good guideline, as excessive consumption might lead to unwanted effects.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)