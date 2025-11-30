Nutritionist suggests 5 ways to eat papaya seeds for gut health instead of throwing them away

Do you enjoy eating papaya, but instantly throw papaya seeds away? The next time you think of doing it, here are reasons you may want to rethink. Papaya seeds contain potent compounds, including specific enzymes and phytochemicals that offer unique medicinal benefits not found in the fruit itself. And these can have gut health benefits. 5 ways to use papaya seeds for gut health (Freepik)

Dr Archana Batra, dietitian and certified diabetes educator, tells Health Shots: "Papaya seeds contain enzymes like papain, which help break down proteins and support smoother digestion. They are rich in dietary fiber, which promote better bowel movements and help maintain a healthy microbiome."

She says the seeds also contain antimicrobial and antiparasitic properties, which may help reduce harmful bacteria or intestinal parasites. Their natural anti-inflammatory compounds can further soothe the gut lining and support overall digestive health.

Nutritional value of papaya seeds

Papaya seeds contain roughly 25–33% lipid, 29–30% crude protein, and 14–19% carbohydrate, with a notable amount of crude fiber, as per ScienceDirect. However, it is advisable to keep the regulated amount after getting consulted by a doctor to avoid bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

They are a good source of minerals, including sodium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, and magnesium. Individuals with pre-existing conditions like kidney disease, heart conditions, and high blood pressure should consult a doctor before consuming papaya seeds.

They contain vitamins like beta-carotene, niacin, thiamine, and vitamin C.

They are rich in antioxidants like phenolics, tocopherols, and carotenoids, which help scavenge harmful molecules and protect cells from oxidative damage.

How to add papaya seeds to your diet?

Dr Batra suggests various ways to consume papaya seeds.

Raw : Eat 3–5 seeds directly after meals (they have a peppery taste).

Crushed : Dry them and grind them into a powder. Add a pinch to smoothies, salads, or warm water.

With honey : Mix crushed seeds with 1 tsp honey as a morning digestive tonic.

In cooking: Use like black pepper in soups, curries, or marinades.

Note: Start with a very small amount because the taste is strong and the effect can be intense for beginners.

Who should avoid papaya seeds?

Pregnant and breastfeeding women (they may have uterine-stimulating or anti-fertility effects).

People with low blood sugar (seeds may reduce glucose levels).

Individuals with stomach ulcers or severe digestive sensitivity.

ulcers or severe digestive sensitivity. People on blood-thinning medications, due to potential interactions.

Those allergic to papaya or latex.

What's the best time to have papaya seeds?

The intake of papaya seeds is directly linked to your fitness goals. For example, if you are interested in boosting better metabolic health, morning is advisable, as per Dr Batra. If you are dealing with bloating or just want to avoid it, have them after meals.

The expert says you must avoid taking them late at night as their digestive action may feel too stimulating, which can lead to various forms of digestive discomfort and other serious health issues.

How much papaya seeds to eat?

General wellness: 3–5 seeds per day.

Digestive support: Up to 7–10 seeds per day, depending on tolerance.

However: Do not exceed 1 teaspoon of crushed seeds daily, as higher amounts may cause diarrhea, nausea, or gastric irritation.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. Who should avoid papaya seeds?

Pregnant and breastfeeding women and people with low blood sugar and stomach issues should avoid taking papaya seeds.

2. What are papaya seeds good for?

Papaya seeds are good for your gut health due to the presence of enzymes that break down protein and fiber that help in bowel movement.

3. What is the best way to eat papaya seeds?

The best way is to dry them and grind them into a powder, which makes it easy to consume on a daily basis.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.)