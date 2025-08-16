Dietitian shares top 5 'foods cancer survivors should eat on repeat to avoid future risks' and why: Turmeric to flaxseed

Angie Boxberger, a cancer dietitian, took to Instagram on June 22, to share that cancer survivors can benefit from incorporating certain foods into their diet; she added that her list of top five foods could help reduce the risk of future cancers. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 8 foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer: From watermelon, kiwi to yoghurt Turmeric's potential health benefits are attributed to curcumin, a bioactive compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. (Freepik)

She said, “I am a cancer dietitian and here are five foods I wish every cancer survivor would eat on repeat to reduce future risk.” Angie added, “You do not want to miss the benefits of these 5 (especially after cancer), and here’s why.”

She went on to share her top 5 foods for cancer survivors:

Flaxseed is a nutrient-rich food that contains lignans, which have been studied for their potential health benefits.(Pexels)

Flaxseeds

Angie said, “Flaxseed is packed with lignans, which are plant compounds that have been shown to have anti-cancer properties, especially for hormone-driven cancers like breast cancer. Flax is also a plant source of omega 3s... plus, it’s an easy way to add fibre, which supports gut health and helps with hormone regulation. Toss it in smoothies, oatmeal, or yoghurt.”

Cruciferous veggies

According to Angie, veggies like broccoli, kale, and brussels sprouts, contain sulforaphane, 'a powerful compound that helps detox harmful substances and supports cell protection'. She added, “Aim for at least a few servings a week — roasted, in stir-fry, or blended into soups or even smoothies.”

Turmeric

Angie said, “The magic of turmeric comes from curcumin, an anti-inflammatory powerhouse that may help slow cancer cell growth. To get the most benefit, pair it with black pepper (it helps your body absorb it better!). Try adding it to roasted veggies, soups, or golden milk lattes. But, skip the turmeric supplement, you don’t need a mega dose, you just need to eat the spice more often.”

Soy

Soy, be it tofu, tempeh, edamame, soy milk, doesn’t increase cancer risk, she added: “In fact, research shows that whole soy foods can be protective, especially for breast cancer survivors. It’s a great source of plant-based protein and phytoestrogens, which may help regulate hormones naturally (and reduce symptoms like hot flashes).”

Salmon

“Remember when I mentioned omega-3s above?! Fatty fish like salmon have been linked to lower inflammation and improved immune function (thanks to omega 3s), which is key for cancer survivors. If you’re not a fish fan, try walnuts, flaxseeds or chia seeds for a plant-based omega-3 boost,” she concluded.

A proactive approach to cancer prevention involves a combination of healthy lifestyle choices, including a balanced diet that focuses on whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Click here for simple doctor-approved simple daily habits and diet plan that can help cut your risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.