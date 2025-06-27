Digestion troubles in summer? Causes and tips to keep your stomach happy

Summer in India brings intense heat, especially in northern and central India, where the high temperature leads to discomfort to our digestive system. Common problems include acidity, bloating, diarrhoea and food poisoning. Say goodbye to bloating and diarrhoea with this summer stomach routine.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kunal Das, Director and HOD - Dept of Gastroenterology at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, shared, “These issues often arise due to dehydration, eating outside food that hasn’t been stored properly, consuming heavy or spicy meals that are difficult to digest. Even, frequent intake of sugary drinks or cold beverages can also sometimes upset your stomach.”

In order to keep your stomach trouble free of all sort of problems in summers, Dr Kunal Das suggested some simple tips -

1. Drink plenty of fluids:

Drink plenty of water: Keep your body hydrated by drinking a lot of fluids. This will ease water retention and keep you away from bloating.(Unsplash)

Stay hydrated and sip on water, buttermilk, coconut water, and fresh lime juice. Avoid aerated drinks and artificially sweetened beverages.

2. Choose seasonal fruits:

Seasonal and local fruits are good for health, rather than exotic fruits native to other countries. (Shutterstock)

Include summer fruits like mangoes, watermelons, muskmelons, and cucumbers—they are refreshing, hydrating and easy to digest.

3. Stick to home-cooked food:

Stick to home-cooked meals and avoid food from roadside stalls, particularly if the food is kept uncovered or is reheated multiple times. (Freepik)

Avoid street food, as it may be unhygienic during summer. Prefer light meals such as dal, rice, curd and roti. Avoid having oily and deep-fried food as it’s difficult to digest. Most common causes of food poisoning are Biryani, paneer-based foods, non-veg meals and Ice-creams.

4. Keep it cool:

One of the effective ways to keep your stomach calm and cool is to add curd, mint, and fennel seeds in your daily diet to soothe the digestive system.

5. Maintain hygiene:

Wash your hands properly and eat freshly prepared meals to avoid infections. By adopting these habits, you can enjoy the season while avoiding digestive discomfort and staying healthy amidst the summer heat.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Saswata Chatterjee , Haepatologist and Gastroenterologist at CMRI Kolkata, revealed, “Summer sun can become really harsh on our digestive system and mostly results in acidity, bloating, indigestion and dehydration. Summer is a season when our gut becomes more sensitive and poor food choices can quickly lead to discomfort. Too much consumption of oily, spicy, and unhygienic street food only aggravates the situation.”

He advised, “Drinking plenty of water, having light meals prepared fresh, and not having heavy or fermented food helps a lot in taking care of the gut during these months. Simple routines such as having buttermilk, coconut water and fibre-rich seasonal fruits can get your stomach summer-ready.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.